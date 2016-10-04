Shariff stable reigns as Spit Fire smokes opponents at Best of the Best President Cup meet

By Samuel Whyte

Horses of the Shariff Racing Stable continue to show that their worth by winning another feature event. This time it was taking the coveted title at the Best of the Best President’s Cup Horserace meet staged on Sunday last at the Port Mourant Turf Club.

In the end the winning horse might be different, the venue may be different and the occasion may also be different, but the winning animal was from the Shariff Racing Stable.

In front of an appreciative and vocal crowd that included Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Ms. Nicolette Henry it was Spit Fire that burned then up to rule the roost with another telling victory in the feature event.

With the Shariff stable entering two animals in the event with the Jamaican Jockey Brian Blake on Spit Fire and the Trinidadian Nicholas Patrick perched on Plum Plum. The two jockeys rode a clinical race as their strategy worked to perfection.

Plum Plum with Patrick spurring it on was out of the gate quickly and immediately took the lead. It was soon being challenged at intervals by the others that include Jack In my style, Golden Blue Echo and Jut call Me Boss. However, Plum Plum was in no mood to let up as Just call Me Boss and Golden Blue Echo was giving it a fight.

Just call me Boss took the ascendency as the animals hit the homestretch. However, Spit Fire with Blake was maintaining striking distance.

With the wily Jamaican giving it full reign the horse began gaining on the front runners as it moved into contention. As they entered the far turn the horse began to make its move and as they hit the straight it was Spit Fire that took off like a Jet Plane, blazing past the front runners to speed away for a comfortable win ahead of Just call Me Boss.

With Plum Plum and Golden Blue Echo rounding out the money.

For the win Spit Fire rode away with $1.5M and trophy compliments of Banks DIH Limited which was presented by the Honourable Minister Henry and Banks DIH Supervisor Nandram Basdeo.

Other winners on the day were – It’s My Choice of the Jumbo Jet stable with Paul Delph won the E and lower event from Because I Say so and Release The Beast with Burbon Bullet and Light Up Canada being declared a dead heat for fourth position. There was some controversy in the three year old event when Ready to Romance of the Jagdeo stable with Rupert Ramnauth went straight through the gate to gain the advantage at the start which it maintained to win from Secret Thinker and Caricom Dancer.

Good Will Boy of the Jagdeo Stable again with Ramnauth was a class above the rest as it won the F and lower event from gate to pole from Keep on Swinging and Campador.

Amazing Run of the Dr Walron Stable with Kevin Paul the rider ran an amazing race in the H3 maiden and I and lower event as it got the better of Super Bowl and Bird man.

Seven Dust took care of business in the 2 year old Guyana Bred event from Mischievous Maker and Supreme Cat.

Party Time of the DeMatos stable and ridden by Colin Ross had a blast as it won the I2 and lower race from She So Special and Mary Ann.

The winner of the L class race was Daddy’s Dollar of the Gray Stable being ridden by Julius.

The champion stable award went to the Jagdeo Stable. They were presented with trophies compliments of the Trophy Stall.