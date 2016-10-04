Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Rohee tuna big time comedian

Oct 04, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, News 0

demboyssehLong time, people use to tune in dem radio every afternoon at 6:00 to listen to dem radio serial like Dr Paul and things like that. Then when it come to nine o’clock dem use to listen to de Jumbie Hit Parade—that is Death Announcement.
When TV come to Guyana people start to switch to Comedy Non Stop. Dem listen to Justice For All and things like that. Now all that pass. De people got a new past time. Dem listening to Rohee pun a Monday morning after 10 o’clock.
This Monday that pass Rohee tell he listeners that he uncover a big plan to rig de 2020 elections. Dem boys seh that he should get a wuk wid CID. He foil a serious plan three years in advance. In uncle Sam, dem FBI and Special Branch and Interpol don’t even foil nutten more than two weeks before it happen. Rohee foil a plot whole three years before de event.
This is de same man who seh that he job is not to report pun any good that Soulja Bai do. But de man ain’t even talking bout de good that Donald or Jagdeo do. He ain’t even talking bout de good he do.
Jagdeo did set up a Foundation in New Garden Street. That mean that people gun send in money and he gun tek it and help other people. Dem boys seh that three years pass and nobody ain’t send money. Now Jagdeo rent out de place to a security company. And is not that he bruck and want de money. Is just that he ain’t want lef de place empty. Rohee ain’t even talk bout that.
But he talk bout de increase in crime. Dem boys seh de other night he wake up and ketch a man searching in he house fuh money. He join de man in de search. He ain’t seh if he find any. Dem boys ain’t think he find because he family don’t trust him wid money these days.
Talk half and watch how Rohee join de comedians

Editor's Note

