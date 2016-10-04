RHTY&SC, MS announces teams for upcoming BCB Cricket Tournament

The Berbice Cricket Board 2016 Cricket season would shortly be restarting after a lengthy delay due to the rainy season and ongoing GCB three days cricket tournament. The BCB would shortly be hosting the finals of the New Building Society 40 overs Second Division and the Amerally Sawmills under-19 Inter Club tournament. The BCB would also be hosting the quarter-finals of the 2016 New York businessmen sponsored Under-19 tournament.

The Management of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS Cricket teams has named teams for the upcoming matches.

The following players are asked to get themselves physically and mentally prepared for the NBS second division finals scheduled for Sunday 16th October – James Fraser (Captain), Delbert Hicks, Khemraj Mahadeo, Mark Papannah, Azam Khan, Sylus Tyndall, Rondlall Lewis, Ravie Narine, Micheal Rengasami, Sherain Murray, Collis Butts, Jason Anderson, Denzil Sinclair, Tyreese Sealey, Brandon Prashad, Surendra Kissoonlall and Simon Naidu.

The selectors have also named the squad for the Under-19 finals vs Tucker Park. The team is Brandon Prashad (Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Junior Sinclair, Keith Simpson, Surendra Budhoo, Brandon Corlette, Sylus Tyndall, Azam Khan, Joshua Gobin, Revaldo Williams, John Mankaran, Quintyn Crandon, Simon Naidu, Joel Pike and Tyreese Sealey.

The team for the 2016 Under-19 Quarterfinals is Brandon Brashad, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Sylus Tyndall, Brandon Corlette, Surendra Budhoo, Azam Khan, Joshua Gobin, John Mankarran, Simon Naidu, Joel Pike and Balram Thomas.

Shawn Perriera has been reappointed Captain of the Rose Hall Town Gizmos and Gadgets (RHTGG) First Division team for the 2016//2017 season, while Clinton Pestano would serve as his deputy.

Perriera is a former Under-15, Under-17 and under-19 Guyana Captain, while Pestano is also a former National Junior cricketer.

The rest of the squad for the season are Assad Fudadin, Royston Crandon, Jason Sinclair, Kevlon Anderson, Vidal Crandon, Junior Sinclair, Delbert Hicks, Keith Simpson, Sylus Tyndall, Khemraj Mahadeo, Troy Matheson, Eon Hooper, Collis Butts, Keon Sinclair, Chanderpaul Govindan, Brandon Corlette, Brandon Prashad, Erva Giddings, Shemaine Campbelle Kevin Sinclair, Simon Naidu, B. Yadram and Michael Hicks.

The first division squad announced would represent the RHTGG in the 2016 Tenelec 50 overs and Busta 40 Overs tournaments where they are the defending Champions.