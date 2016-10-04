Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

RHTY&SC, M.S Congratulates Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson

Oct 04, 2016 Sports 0

The Management and Members of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is offering congratulations to Club members Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson. Ms. Giddings the most committed member of the RHTY&SC has made a long awaited return to the West Indies female squad for the upcoming one day series versus England, while the highly talented Anderson made his debut recently in the Guyana Cricket Board three days Inter-Zone tournament. Anderson who celebrated his 16th birthday on Wednesday 28th of September is the youngest player in the tournament and scored 33 and 40 on his debut against Essequibo at the Port Mourant Ground.
Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the selection of Giddings as a reward for a cricketer who has dedicated herself to the game despite numerous disappointments of been overlooked since her first selection to the West Insides female team in 2008. Giddings since 2007 has been an outstanding performer for Guyana with the ball and this year was one of the top bowler with her left handed pace.
The RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO disclosed that Giddings never allowed the disappointed to affect her and on a daily basis attended practise because she always expressed confidence that she would be recalled and be rewarded one day.
An emotional Foster hailed the hard working left handed fast bowler as a positive role model and mentor to every Club member and a living testimony that hard work, commitment and faith in God are the Key to success. Giddings has joined her close friend and RHT Metro Female Captain Shemaine Campbelle in the West Indies team.
Anderson over the last two years has been touted as one of the future stars of the RHTY&SC and has scored heavily with the bat at the junior level in the ancient county. Over the last twelve months at both the Inter-school and Inter Club levels, Anderson has scored six centuries and averages over 80 at the junior level. He is highly respected for his personal discipline, commitment to training and an unmatched ability to listen to advice. Foster recalled that he was shocked one day when Anderson visited him at the Club Office to inform him that he was not interested in playing 20/20 cricket as he wanted to develop a habit of batting long. The Patron and Members of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would like to wish both Anderson and Giddings success in their careers. ‘We are confident that they would be perfect sports ambassadors for us and represent the RHTY&SC, M.S brand well,’ the release from the club stated.
‘We would also like to congratulate Shemaine Campbelle (female) and Assad Fudadin (A’ one day Team) on their West Indies selection while saluting Royston Crandon, Collis Butts, Jason Sinclair, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Keon Sinclair and Shawn Perriera on their performance in the ongoing GCB Tournament. Congrats also to Delbert Hicks on his selection of been appointed as Manager/Coach of the Upper Corentyne team. We are proud of each of our members.’

More in this category

Sports

RHTY&SC, MS announces teams for upcoming BCB Cricket Tournament

RHTY&SC, MS announces teams for upcoming BCB Cricket Tournament

Oct 04, 2016

The Berbice Cricket Board 2016 Cricket season would shortly be restarting after a lengthy delay due to the rainy season and ongoing GCB three days cricket tournament. The BCB would shortly be hosting...
Read More
Golden Jaguars participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Tree Wrapping Exercise

Golden Jaguars participate in Breast Cancer...

Oct 04, 2016

Tobago International Cycling Classic…

Tobago International Cycling Classic…

Oct 04, 2016

Shariff stable reigns as Spit Fire smokes opponents at Best of the Best President Cup meet

Shariff stable reigns as Spit Fire smokes...

Oct 04, 2016

Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Oct 04, 2016

Drag season was a huge success – Boodhoo

Drag season was a huge success – Boodhoo

Oct 04, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 04, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch