RHTY&SC, M.S Congratulates Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson

The Management and Members of Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS is offering congratulations to Club members Erva Giddings and Kevlon Anderson. Ms. Giddings the most committed member of the RHTY&SC has made a long awaited return to the West Indies female squad for the upcoming one day series versus England, while the highly talented Anderson made his debut recently in the Guyana Cricket Board three days Inter-Zone tournament. Anderson who celebrated his 16th birthday on Wednesday 28th of September is the youngest player in the tournament and scored 33 and 40 on his debut against Essequibo at the Port Mourant Ground.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster hailed the selection of Giddings as a reward for a cricketer who has dedicated herself to the game despite numerous disappointments of been overlooked since her first selection to the West Insides female team in 2008. Giddings since 2007 has been an outstanding performer for Guyana with the ball and this year was one of the top bowler with her left handed pace.

The RHTY&SC Secretary/CEO disclosed that Giddings never allowed the disappointed to affect her and on a daily basis attended practise because she always expressed confidence that she would be recalled and be rewarded one day.

An emotional Foster hailed the hard working left handed fast bowler as a positive role model and mentor to every Club member and a living testimony that hard work, commitment and faith in God are the Key to success. Giddings has joined her close friend and RHT Metro Female Captain Shemaine Campbelle in the West Indies team.

Anderson over the last two years has been touted as one of the future stars of the RHTY&SC and has scored heavily with the bat at the junior level in the ancient county. Over the last twelve months at both the Inter-school and Inter Club levels, Anderson has scored six centuries and averages over 80 at the junior level. He is highly respected for his personal discipline, commitment to training and an unmatched ability to listen to advice. Foster recalled that he was shocked one day when Anderson visited him at the Club Office to inform him that he was not interested in playing 20/20 cricket as he wanted to develop a habit of batting long. The Patron and Members of Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would like to wish both Anderson and Giddings success in their careers. ‘We are confident that they would be perfect sports ambassadors for us and represent the RHTY&SC, M.S brand well,’ the release from the club stated.

‘We would also like to congratulate Shemaine Campbelle (female) and Assad Fudadin (A’ one day Team) on their West Indies selection while saluting Royston Crandon, Collis Butts, Jason Sinclair, Eon Hooper, Clinton Pestano, Keon Sinclair and Shawn Perriera on their performance in the ongoing GCB Tournament. Congrats also to Delbert Hicks on his selection of been appointed as Manager/Coach of the Upper Corentyne team. We are proud of each of our members.’