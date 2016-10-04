No official design for the new Stabroek Wharf – City Mayor

Rehabilitation works on the Stabroek Market Wharf will not commence this year, according to the Mayor of Georgetown, Patricia Chase-Green.

When asked about the pending repairs to the wharf at Stabroek Market, the Mayor said nothing has changed. The Council had sought assistance from the Public Infrastructure Ministry and is currently awaiting word from the agency regarding the way forward with the project, Chase-Green said.

She added that works would most likely commence on the controversial wharf in 2017. The Mayor explained that the Council’s main focus is on the Kitty Market and Albouystown Daycare.

The official further stated that the sum needed for rehabilitation of the Stabroek Wharf is large, and the council is extremely cash strapped. The Mayor said this is the reason the council decided to execute rehabilitation works on the Kitty Market, utilising staff from the Council and not tender the work out.

However, the Mayor added that the council does not have the expertise to do the pile driving necessary for the wharf repairs. This, she said, is why the Public Infrastructure Ministry was consulted.

Last January, Town Clerk, Royston King, said that the wharf will be transformed into a mall-like facility, complete with a boardwalk and entertainment area. A design was presented to give an idea of what the finished product would look like.

However the Mayor stated that there is no official design for the wharf. She said that she is not certain where the design that was published in sections of the media originated from. She however noted that many designs were submitted.

A section of the roof of Stabroek Market wharf collapsed last year. Another area had also collapsed in early 2014, injuring a handyman.

The Town Clerk subsequently held discussions with the Ministry of Public Works and identified an area for the relocation of vendors operating in the vicinity of the Stabroek Market wharf. However many vendors remained in the hazardous area as no temporary area was allocated.