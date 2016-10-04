Maria’s Pleasure, Zeelandia, Cavaliers triumph

Maria’s Pleasure, Zeelandia and G Square Cavaliers recorded victories when the Badri Prasad Memorial T20 tournament continued on Sunday in Wakenaam.

Maria’s Pleasure defeated Good Success by 45 runs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground. Maria’s Pleasure batted first and scored 189-8. Bernard Lewis struck 83 and Leorayan Ramlakhan made 65. Shazaam Mohamed claimed 2-5. Good Success were restricted to 144-6 in reply.

Vickram Ramnarine scored and unbeaten 48 and Nazeer Mohamed 30 not out.

Zeelandia overcame Maria’s Pleasure by three wickets at the said venue. Maria’s Pleasure took first strike and were bowled out for 113 with Leonard Lewis scoring 30; Navishaul Pooran grabbed 3-5, while Saga Jadookul had 3-16. Zeelandia replied with 114-7. Pooran stroked 55; Leorayan Ramlakhan snared 3-20.

At Belle Plaine, G Square Cavaliers beat Noitgedacht by three wickets. Batting first, Noitgedacht were bowled out for 94 in 14.2 overs. Dayawant Shiwnandan captured 3-11 and Kamal Khan 3-19. Cavaliers responded with 94-7 in 15.5 overs. Bumeshwar Ramkissoon made 18.

The final preliminary round game will be played on Sunday with Sans Souci playing Noitgedacht, while the semi finals will be contested on October 16; Good Success will take on Sans Souci and Cavaliers will face Maria’s Pleasure.