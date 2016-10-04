Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Govt. repossesses 68 acres from gold miner

The government seems to be getting quite serious with state assets. The Lands and Survey

Gold miner, Chunilall Baboolall

Commission has announced a proposed move to repossess some lands. Among those whose lands are to be taken away is popular gold miner, Chunilall Baboolall, also known as “Vulture.”
Baboolall is said to be in possession of 68 acres of land on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The Official Gazette of October 1, said, “Notice is hereby given by the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys that it is proposed to cancel State Land Lease No. A 12490, issued in respect of 68 acres of State Land.
It was noted that the land is situated at “Tract ‘A’ on the Left Bank Yarowkabra Branch Creek, Western Side of the Soesdyke’Linden Highway, held by Chunilall Baboolall.”
The Commission said that the cancellation of Baboolall’s vast land would allow for the “repossession of the said land for reallocation.”
Lands and Surveys invited, “All persons having any rights, interest or claim in and to the above mentioned tract of land or who have just grounds to oppose the cancellation are hereby requested to do so at the Office of the Commissioner of Lands and Surveys Commission…within seven days from the date of the third publication setting forth his/her or their reasons for opposition in writing and duly signed.”
Baboolall is quite popular. He owns an island in the Essequibo where he erected a hotel and resort. Baboolall also has several other businesses, his main venture being gold mining.
He also erected a massive building on Sheriff Street that was left unfinished. Kaieteur News understands that that building was supposed to serve as a mini mall but for over one year now, works has been stalled.

