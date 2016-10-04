Golden Jaguars participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Tree Wrapping Exercise

By Franklin Wilson

To kick off the Guyana Cancer Foundation (GCF) Breast Cancer Awareness month of activities, three members of the Golden Jaguars; Guyana’s flagship football team participated yesterday in a tree wrapping exercise.

The overseas based trio of Brandon Beresford (Rochester Rhinos), Anani Mohamed (Atlante FC) and debutant to this programme, Warren Crevalle (Philadelphia) participated along with two cancer survivors and others in wrapping the first tree at Camp and Lamaha streets with the Impressions sponsored wraps.

President of the GCF, Ms Bibi Hassan informed that the initiative of wrapping the trees along the Camp Street Avenue commenced some 11 years ago with a view of bringing awareness to the disease among Guyanese who traverse the busy thoroughfare.

Hassan stated that the six persons, Mignon Bowen, Juditah DeCosta, Aduni Orderson, Thomas Porfitt, Melissa Mars, Shundell and herself, came up with the idea to wrap the trees along with Avon which also promotes breast cancer awareness.

”That’s how we started in March 2015 and we had the first year of breast cancer awareness walk, tree wrapping, church service and educational activities.

We also introduced the door knob hangers to assist women in doing the self breast examination within the comfort of their homes and it really took off.”

Commenting on the Golden Jaguars involvement, Ms Hassan said that their involvement was to assist with their awareness campaign and activities that will continue for the remainder of this month.

”This is to kick off breast cancer awareness month, it’s like you are bringing and inspiring hope to a survivor and as educating persons about breast cancer. I am sure that every family must have been affected by breast cancer.”

Ms Hassan’s noted that her mother Ms Ameena Hassan, a Breast Cancer survivor is her inspiration and drive and motivator.

The 74 year-old Hassan, who was present yesterday to assist with the tree wrapping exercise, was pleased to offer a message of hope and motivation to others.

”I had my surgery in June 2008 and by the help of God I’m coming around and I thank God for everything. I thank the two Cuban doctors from Diamond Diagnostic Centre for doing the surgery and I’m happy for them. I advise other people who have cancer, don’t give up, take it one day at a time and pray to God and God will help you.

Ms Hassan noted that she always prays and her family and friends are very encouraging.

Another cancer survivor Francine Leitch, a University of Guyana student was also on hand to assist and commented: “We are trying to raise awareness, especially this month having been a survivor it kind of automatically made me an advocate for the cause.

We are trying to do as much outreach as possible and awareness sessions to educate people on the situation in Guyana where cancer is concerned.”

Golden Jaguars Brandon Beresford posited that himself, along with Mohamed and Creavalle were honoured to be playing a part in spreading the message of breast cancer awareness.

”The more you know about it the more you can think about it and do what you can to help or donate towards the cause of education which is important. We’re just out here to help the Guyana Cancer Foundation in their quest to spread the word about cancer by assisting with wrapping the trees to get message out.”

Guyana will take on Suriname this Saturday in Paramaribo in the first of two matches in Round 3 of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 and Jamaica at the Leonora Track and Field Facility Football Field on October 11 as they aim to qualify for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness and the organisation’s free screening programme, members of the public can contact Ms Hassan on telephone at the Cancer Institute of Guyana or any team member.

Ms. Hassan’s cell # are 624 3121, 618 2085 or email [email protected] or

[email protected] , the Treasurer on 628 1378 or Coordinator 644 2256.