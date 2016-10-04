GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

Buxton United and Buxton Stars triumph

Buxton United FC Captain Kobe Durant has continued his prolific goal scoring form when he led his side to another convincing win when play in the East Demerara Football Association (EDFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 league continued at the Golden Grove ground on Sunday with two matches.

Durant blasted a double as did Isaiah Anderson in leading Buxton United to a convincing 6-0 win over Victoria Kings. The other match, an all Buxton affair between Buxton Stars and Buxton Youth Developers saw the former romping to a 3-0 win.

United dominated the Kings for the entire 90 minutes with Anderson’s double coming in the 10th and 33rd minute. Durant blasted the nets in the 21st and 27th minute as Buxton United eased to a 4-0 lead by the end of the first half.

Despite limiting Buxton United’s goal scoring opportunities in the second half, the young Kings from Victoria could not net one of their own, they actually gifted United a goal when Dextroy Culpepper scored against his own team in the 53rd minute.

Ronaldo Fredericks closed the deal with a goal in the 85th minute to close the script on another Buxton United win.

The other match saw Akeem Bacchus in the 30th, Clensford Osborne on the stroke of half time and Colin Wills on the stroke of fulltime scoring for Buxton Stars in their 3-0 blanking of Buxton Youth Developers. Matches will continue this weekend.