Georgetown defeat West Berbice by 78 runs in Jaguar Franchise cricket match

West Berbice put up one of their better showing with the bat, but their best effort was not good enough as they were dismissed for 361 chasing 439 to lose their sixth round Jaguar Franchise cricket match against Georgetown by 78 runs in their game played at the Cumberland East Canje, cricket ground Sunday. Resuming the day on 112-2 needing another 327 runs for an improbable come from behind win, West Berbice with nothing to lose decided to bat positively in pursuit of the huge target.
Their strategy almost paid off. In contrast to day three when the batsmen poked and prodded unnecessarily, they batted sensibly.
Opening batsman Aviskar Sewkarran resuming on 50 along with Brenthnol Woolford 8 went on to make 82, while Woolford was dismissed for 22. Steffon Adams provided good support with a well-played 81 and he was supported by Kevin Jawahir with 60, Leon Andrew 33, while Andrew Dutchin had made 29 overnight.
Bowling for Georgetown first class player Deon Barnwell did most of the damage with 3-51, while there were two wickets each for Devon Lord Gajanand, Sooknanand and Sunil Singh, while Shawn DeSouza picked up one.
Highlights of the game saw the Georgetown pair of Andrew Lyght jr scoring a brilliant hundred while Deon Barnwell scored an attractive 91. There was a five wicket haul for pacer Keyron Fraser.
(Samuel Whyte)

