Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Floodlights to play Berbice Masters on Saturday

Oct 04, 2016 Sports 0

Floodlights will take on Berbice Masters in a T20 fixture on Saturday night at the Demerara Cricket Club starting at 18:00hrs.
Teams; Berbice Masters – Huburn Evans (Capt.), Moonsammy Veerapen, Ramlingum Mangali, John Sumair, Zaheer Moakan, Nigel Wilson, Randolph Latcha, Muniram Lalbeharry, Richard Kellawan, Imran Hussain, Hardatt Arjune and Rakeek Kassim.
Floodlights Squad: Ricky Deonarain (Capt.), Reyaz Hussein, Travis Dowlin, Dharam Persaud ,Surendra Nauth, Steve Naraine, Rakesh Arjune, Khalid Baksh, Patrick Khan, Lalta Gainda, Romeo Deonarain, Tulshi Sahadeo, Uniss Yusuf and Anil Beharry.

More in this category

Sports

RHTY&SC, MS announces teams for upcoming BCB Cricket Tournament

RHTY&SC, MS announces teams for upcoming BCB Cricket Tournament

Oct 04, 2016

The Berbice Cricket Board 2016 Cricket season would shortly be restarting after a lengthy delay due to the rainy season and ongoing GCB three days cricket tournament. The BCB would shortly be hosting...
Read More
Golden Jaguars participate in Breast Cancer Awareness Tree Wrapping Exercise

Golden Jaguars participate in Breast Cancer...

Oct 04, 2016

Tobago International Cycling Classic…

Tobago International Cycling Classic…

Oct 04, 2016

Shariff stable reigns as Spit Fire smokes opponents at Best of the Best President Cup meet

Shariff stable reigns as Spit Fire smokes...

Oct 04, 2016

Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Oct 04, 2016

Drag season was a huge success – Boodhoo

Drag season was a huge success – Boodhoo

Oct 04, 2016

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 04, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch