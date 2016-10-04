Floodlights to play Berbice Masters on Saturday

Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
Floodlights will take on Berbice Masters in a T20 fixture on Saturday night at the Demerara Cricket Club starting at 18:00hrs.
Teams; Berbice Masters – Huburn Evans (Capt.), Moonsammy Veerapen, Ramlingum Mangali, John Sumair, Zaheer Moakan, Nigel Wilson, Randolph Latcha, Muniram Lalbeharry, Richard Kellawan, Imran Hussain, Hardatt Arjune and Rakeek Kassim.
Floodlights Squad: Ricky Deonarain (Capt.), Reyaz Hussein, Travis Dowlin, Dharam Persaud ,Surendra Nauth, Steve Naraine, Rakesh Arjune, Khalid Baksh, Patrick Khan, Lalta Gainda, Romeo Deonarain, Tulshi Sahadeo, Uniss Yusuf and Anil Beharry.
Oct 04, 2016The Berbice Cricket Board 2016 Cricket season would shortly be restarting after a lengthy delay due to the rainy season and ongoing GCB three days cricket tournament. The BCB would shortly be hosting...
