Drag season was a huge success – Boodhoo

Sunday marked the conclusion of the drag racing season locally and President of the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Raj Boodhoo is hailing the year as a success.

Boodhoo, who is serving his second term in office, was at the time speaking with Kaieteur Sport at the season ending event which was held at the South Dakota Circuit before a large crowd.

“It has been a very successful year, one where we were able to tap into the different fan base because as you know the traditional racing has its own following while drags has its own following as well, so to see this big turnout and the one that preceded this Meet is very encouraging,” Boodhoo said.

He noted that what is more important about the Drag Meet is the fact that the GMR&SC has been able to get competitors to compete in a controlled environment instead of having them race in the streets where it can be extremely dangerous for road users and the competitors as well.

Boodhoo was convinced that once you start racing in a controlled environment such as the South Dakota Circuit it usually never translates to the streets and according to him this is why they place so much emphasis on drag racing in an environment that is conducive for such endeavours.

Additionally, the GMR&SC President spoke of the move to include dragsters from Suriname in their plans and reckoned that their involvement has really boosted this segment of the sport.

“I think it is really getting bigger and bigger and as President of the Club I would like to see this continue into the future. This year we were able to pull off two Meets and my wish is that it continues to grow to the extent where we could have even more countries being involved next season,” Boodhoo envisaged.

He said the vision for next year is to get more countries involved so that this part of the sport continues to grow.

“As a President I am more than happy to see the evolution of the sport and this has to do with the members of the committee who’ve been working hard to realise this kind of success.” Boodhoo stated.

According to Boodhoo, the new season offers lots of excitement in the sport.