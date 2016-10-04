D’Andrade returns to competition with podium finish

Trinidad and Tobago-based Guyanese, Lionel D’Andrade was back in competition after a long break, placing second in the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) 5km ‘Race for the Kids’ at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain.

D’Andrade was second in 15:57 behind Trinidadian, Matthew Hagley who won in 15:55 as the Trinidadian, Shirvan Baboolal (16:06) third. The Queen’s Park Savannah was transformed into a spectacular showcase of competitiveness.

“I felt really good, even in the morning humidity. I took a long break, so it felt good being back on the course. I am preparing for the UWI Spec Half Marathon scheduled for October 23; so I’ve been picking up some momentum,” D’Andrade said.

The ‘Race for the Kids’ supports RBC’s Caribbean Children Cancer Fund that was established to assist children across the Caribbean 16 years and under, who were diagnosed with cancer.

RBC provides them with the necessary care and treatment they need to fight the disease. RBC ‘Race for the Kids’ 2016 laid down a signature benchmark as a “gold standard” family fun event and had over 700 participants.