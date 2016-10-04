Cops locate car used in foiled robbery

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage in the hope of identifying the suspects who opened fire on three guards attached to the Professional Guard Services Sunday night. The guards were about to deposit money collected

from a Royal Castle outlet, at Demerara Bank.

The incident happened around 23:45 hrs on Camp Street and South Road.

While no one has been arrested, detectives have reportedly obtained the identity of one of the suspects and are trying to identify the others. It is unclear how many persons were in the car with the gunman who exited the vehicle and opened fire on the guards.

Kaieteur News understands that the police found the getaway car abandoned in the D’Urban Backlands with the windscreen shattered.

According to reports, there was evidence of an exchange of gunfire.

A quantity of spent shells and five live rounds of.38 ammunition were recovered at the scene, while spent shells were also found in the motorcar.

Michael De Clou, an armed guard sustained a single gunshot wound to his thigh while two bullets grazed two other colleagues.

According to reports, the guards had just collected money from Royal Castle on Sheriff Street and were about to deposit the cash off at the bank when they noticed they were being tailed.

While not completely sure that the car was following their vehicle, this newspaper was told that the driver stopped the van while the guards were all alerted to assume position.

Reports are that the guard who was sitting in the front passenger seat first got out of the vehicle and went to the back of the van to open up. One of his colleagues was sitting at the back.

It was while he was walking to the back that he noticed the car had stopped and a man was walking towards him.

This newspaper was told that the guard opened fire to scare off the gunman but instead, the latter returned fire—causing the other guards to also open fire on the gunman. Reports are that he then returned to the vehicle and drove away.

The police in a release said that three private security guards displayed brave and courageous action while on duty Sunday night when they came under attack. In the process, they received gunshot injuries.

According to the release, the security guards, two males and a female had just collected various amounts of cash for night safe deposits at the Demerara Bank and while in the process of exiting the armored vehicle they were in, criminal elements in a motor car drove up and opened fire on them.

The security guards adopted tactical positions and returned fire, after which the motor car sped away.

Investigations are continuing.