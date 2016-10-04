Braithwaite and Pooranmall lead the way in latest Draughts competition

The battle of honours in the Annual National Draughts Competition which was played last Saturday and Sunday saw two players registering wins in the ‘A’ and ‘B’ competitions in the compound of the National Gymnasium.

On Saturday, senior ‘B’ class player Ulric Brathwaite amassed 18 points to win that division ahead of Navin Megbarran whom gained 16 points, 4 points of which he acquired by virtue of a walk over since Michael Francis failed to turn up on Sunday to continue that game. Current ‘B’ champion Lyndon Heywood and Rudolph Gentle was tied on 15 points each, but Heywood won the tie-breaker to take the third place.

On Sunday Khemraj Pooranmall narrowly defended his title in the ‘A’ class with 16 points over Lyndon Heywood with 15 points.

Jiaram took the third spot with 14 points, while a tiebreaker between Linden player Floyd Cumberbatch and Ulric Brathwaite saw Cumberbatch taking the fourth spot.

On the opening day, President of the Association Mr. Jiaram summoned the players to observe a minute silence for former Veteran National Champion Elton Lambert who passed away on May 25th this year after a prolonged illness.

The final leg of the championship is slated for Sunday October 9th at the same venue. That game would be contested on the 100 square boards. The competition is opened to all players.