Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Most people would venture into a pool bar and find relaxation as they engage in a few games over a few bottles of some beverage. Hardly anyone views this sport as mainstream as football, hockey, basketball or any of the other disciplines on the local calendar.

This perspective will soon change through the efforts of businessman, Anthony Snow, whose aim is to popularize the sport even as he endeavors to reward participants adequately.

As such, he has joined with a few other enthusiasts to stage a pool competition at the Kiskadee Sports Bar and Grill, Aracari Resort WCD on weekends. The tournament is formatted in a best of 3 format with the losers being ejected.

Teams will be required to pay a registration fee of $1,000 with over $100,000 in cash prizes as well as special bonus prizes. Participants will also receive free cases of GT Beer as bonus prizes along with free bottles of Smirnoff and other products which will be present by the Kiskadee Girls as well as local Champions. All Prizes are sponsored By JFWW (Jobfair Worldwide).