Aracari Resort hosts weekend pool competition

Latest update October 4th, 2016 12:55 AM
Most people would venture into a pool bar and find relaxation as they engage in a few games over a few bottles of some beverage. Hardly anyone views this sport as mainstream as football, hockey, basketball or any of the other disciplines on the local calendar.
This perspective will soon change through the efforts of businessman, Anthony Snow, whose aim is to popularize the sport even as he endeavors to reward participants adequately.
As such, he has joined with a few other enthusiasts to stage a pool competition at the Kiskadee Sports Bar and Grill, Aracari Resort WCD on weekends. The tournament is formatted in a best of 3 format with the losers being ejected.
Teams will be required to pay a registration fee of $1,000 with over $100,000 in cash prizes as well as special bonus prizes. Participants will also receive free cases of GT Beer as bonus prizes along with free bottles of Smirnoff and other products which will be present by the Kiskadee Girls as well as local Champions. All Prizes are sponsored By JFWW (Jobfair Worldwide).
Oct 04, 2016The Berbice Cricket Board 2016 Cricket season would shortly be restarting after a lengthy delay due to the rainy season and ongoing GCB three days cricket tournament. The BCB would shortly be hosting...
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
Oct 04, 2016
There are two funny politicians in the world with the first name, Donald. There is the American Trump and the Guyanese... more
There has been change in Guyana. Whether that change is for the better or for the worse is for the public to decide. Change... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS. He is also Sir... more
It was a Wednesday, almost 40 years ago when an incident so rocked Guyana that people were speechless. Many cried and... more