US- based organisation aids emergency needs of the critically ill

Saving Hands Emergency Aid, Inc. (SHEA) is a humanitarian organisation that provides financial assistance and coordinates free or low cost treatment to address the emergency medical needs of individuals in impoverished countries.

The organisation which was founded by New York–based Guyanese Lori Narine has aided several Guyanese and Caribbean natives.

Narine explained that the organisation operates on public donations.

“All members of SHEA charity are volunteers. No one is paid for any reason.”

According to the founder, the organisation was established because of need.

“I had started a Facebook group called ‘Guyanese around the World United.’ From there I saw many news articles of patients, especially children who were pleading for help and dying senselessly due to lack of care in Guyana and especially lack of funds. SHEA was born purely out of need.”

Narine, a mother of two college students noted that although she has a full time job, “SHEA is one of my biggest priorities; it is done in my spare time and not just by me.”

“My board of trustees and volunteers all work diligently to make the charity a success as they all share the same common interest. I should note that two of my board members are doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, (GPHC).”

“Once help is needed and we (SHEA) can find it, we offer assistance.

“I don’t know of any other organisations that do what we do in Guyana, but we are very passionate about what we do and the results are evident,” Narine added

According to the website, the charity which was incorporated in November 2015, is seeking to expand to other geographic areas in need, as funds come available.

“We will support and empower patients who cannot afford crucial medical treatment due to poverty or lack of appropriate services in their home nation.”

“Our vision and methodology is to identify individuals in impoverished communities with the most need, locate and leverage funding for medical aid and/or humanitarian services on a case-by-case basis; and through partnerships of compassion and expertise, positively impact and improve health conditions one person at a time.

Since its establishment, the organisation has aided a number of Guyanese in acquiring adequate medical care.

SHEA’s patients include 12-year-old Bhojpaul Ramjas and three year -old Renie Rogers.

According to information obtained at the SHEA website, Ramjas was admitted to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) with deep flesh burns to 36 percent of his body. Eleven hours prior to being admitted, Bhojpaul was beaten by some older boys who bullied him into climbing a light pole and touching a live electrical wire. He was burned down to the bare bones in some areas of his body.

Bhojpaul was treated at the hospital and sent home after several months; however, due to inadequate home care and lack of local medical treatment, he had recurring infections which were eating away at his already fragile body.

The SHEA Charity was contacted on September 8, 2015, and immediately began working in conjunction with the child’s aunt, Camille Ragnauth, to find treatment services to save his life. Through much networking SHEA was able to find a hospital to accept the child on a pro-bono basis.

“Within one month we were able to facilitate his treatment services; secure medical visas, travel arrangements, housing, and meals. We also raised $7,000.00 in cash through the online fundraiser, which paid for most of these fees with the exception of his medical cost.”

“On March 7, 2016 Bhojpaul returned to Guyana a brand new person. He is well on his way to recovery as he is now pain free and able to walk; something that he was not able to do for approximately three years.

The child’s return travel to Guyana was sponsored by the Shri Devi Mandir Global Humanitarian Foundation of New York, led by Pandit Tillack Seerattan.

The Mandir had also pledged to cover his travel costs for a follow-up visit to the US in August of 2016.

In the case of three year old Renie Rogers, the charity is currently working on getting her transferred to the USA for burn care.

Renie was just 16 months old when she sustained serious burns to her head and face after a kerosene stove fell on her. She was immediately rushed to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was treated and discharged; however, her burns have not healed.

SHEA is currently working on arranging medical care and financial support to help pay for a medical transport, housing, meals and other living expenses for Renie and her father Rol.