Umpire Pritipaul George passes on

Former president of the West Demerara Cricket Umpires Association Pritipaul George had died at the age of 54 following a brief illness Saturday.

George officiated in Regional age group and senior inter county tournaments, and only recently he was officiating in local club cricket competitions. The Guyana Cricket Umpires’ Council has expressed sympathy to his relatives and friends.

“George’s services will surely be missed since he was one of the most experienced umpires still officiating in local tournaments.

He was always willing to share his knowledge and assist younger umpires when called upon”, a release from the GCUC stated.