Sixty-eight complaints against cops for neglect of duty

– PCA Chairman

The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has recorded 68 complaints against police ranks for allegedly neglecting their duties for the year 2016. This information was provided to Kaieteur News by PCA Chairman Justice Cecil Kennard.

According to the information provided by Justice Kennard, the PCA received between January 1, 2016 and September 30, 2016, a total of 145 complaints. Of this number, 135 have been closed, thus leaving 10 pending.

Other complaints that were investigated by PCA included: three corrupt transactions, nine Unlawful arrests, two Unlawful Seizure of property, nine Acting in a manner likely to bring discredit on the reputation of the Force, four Assault, two Demanding money to prevent prosecution, two Conduct himself in an important manner, six Wanting in civility to members of the public, eight Police misconduct, 10 Abuse of power, two Threats, 10 Police harassment, one Conduct himself in an oppressive manner, one Use of more force than necessary, and one of Abuse.

Out of the total sum of complaints, the 68 that dealt with police ranks neglecting their duties represented the majority of complaints reported to the PCA.

In an interview with Kaieteur News, Justice Kennard stated that the PCA had received a total of 399 files from the Office of Professional Response (OPR). He disclosed that the PCA offered advice on these cases and returned them to OPR. There are however some cases that are yet to be closed, Justice Kennard noted.

He went on to say that the PCA has a team of four investigators consisting of a retired Senior Inspector, a Chief Inspector, an Inspector and a former Captain of the Guyana Defence Force. These individuals were assigned to the PCA on the April 1, 2015, and “they were doing an excellent job” according to Justice Kennard.

Justice Kennard stated that in order for an investigation to be conducted, a complaint must first be lodged at the PCA.

Following this, a statement is taken from the complainant and according to Justice Kennard the police of whom the complaint was made against, is contacted and asked to give an explanation on the said matter by way of statement. Both the complainant and the accused are entitled to produce a witness or multiple witnesses, Justice Kennard said.

When the investigation is completed recommendations are made and given to the Police Service Commission for the necessary action to be taken.

He went on to say that in cases whereby the ranks are from Constable to Sergeant, disciplinary hearings are conducted through the Office of the Commissioner of Police and if the ranks are above that of an Inspector and Assistant Commissioner, disciplinary measures will be conducted by the Police Service Commission.