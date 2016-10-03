Opportunities exist for retired military veterans in Natural Resources Sector – Trotman

Aside from lands for housing, mining, farming or forestry Minister of Natural Resource, Raphael Trotman, said there are employment opportunities for retired military veterans in the Natural Resources Sector.

This statement was made last Thursday during his appearance before the Commission of Inquiry into the conditions and circumstances facing veterans of the Guyana Defence Force, Guyana People’s Militia, and the Guyana National Service.

The Minister shared some possible perspectives on how the Ministry of Natural Resources could support Guyanese veterans.

“The protectors and defenders of the national patrimony must be given an inheritance or parts of that patrimony. It may be land that is either in housing, mining, farming or forestry.”

For those who are fit to work after retirement, the Minister said the Natural Resources Sector has specialised opportunities for wardens and compliance officers.

These officers, he said, could address illegal mining and environmental degradation; interdiction and prevention of smuggling of gold, diamonds, wildlife and plants, and enforcement of laws and regulations.

It was noted that 20 per cent of royalties collected from mining within Amerindian titled villages is set aside for indigenous peoples development. He proposed for consideration that a percentage of royalties earned from the sector be transferred to the Treasury for addition to Veterans’ pensions.

The Minister highlighted the group in Trinidad and Tobago known as the ‘Merikins’. Noting that as a means of both ensuring access to resources for veterans and to ensure beneficial occupation of territory, persons may be assigned lands for settlements based on Company or Corps structure.

Trotman said it is his view that service to one’s country is the highest and most important form of service. When that service involves protecting and advancing the values, ideals, symbols and patrimony of the state and people then it is to be treasured and set apart for the highest commendation.

The idea for this Commission took root on November 21, 2013 when a Motion calling for the establishment of a Commission to inquire into the conditions and circumstances facing Veterans, was approved by the National Assembly. The Motion was not acted upon by the then Government, Trotman said.