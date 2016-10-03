New type of horse racing hits Guyana compliments of Nand Pesaud and Company Ltd

After spending millions on constructing a horserace track along with a play field and soon to be completed family fun park on their 36 Village Macedonia Estate, the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through is recently created group Sky Plus Incorporated is ready to bring a new type of horseracing to Guyana.

Known for their pace setting ability with many new products in Guyana including the popular Karibee Rice Brand, the company is set to introduce another first in a big way called ”Sprint Racing” set for Sunday October 9th. This is where the horses will be required to run in a straight line from start to finish.

The event will be held at the company’s spanking new facilities at No 36 village Corentyne Berbice beginning at 14:00 hrs and will be run under lights.

The track has been completed and instead of the traditional oval, circular or rectangular race tracks, the Nand Persaud Karibee Rice facility is different with one straight alone measuring one mile.

The longest event will be 880 yards, while the shortest will be 440yards.

As a first time event there are seven races carded for the day’s programme with cash, trophies and other incentives totaling close to $3M on offer.

The main event will be an open affair with all horses allowed to participate over 880 yards for a winning purse of $350,000 and trophy.

The G class horses will be galloping over 660yard for a winning take of $250,000 and trophy. There is an event for horses classified H and lower also over 660 yards with the winners set to receive $200,000 and trophy. The two year old animals will be racing over 440 yards for a $100,000 and trophy.

Animals classified J and lower will also be catered for as they will be running over 660yards for a winner’s take of $120,000 and trophy.

There are two L class events over 440 yards with similar winnings of $100,000 and trophies up for the taking.

A number of sponsors are on board including Trophy Stall, Republic Bank, Exotic Style Trucking Service, Balram Shane General Store, Alvin Rupert of Black Bush, D. Sawh Mechanical Work Shop and S. Hardeen.

The event will be run under the rules of the Sky Plus Incorporated. According to a released from the organisers, the rules as set out will only be applicable for this race meet.

All the races will be classified as classic and horses will be classified in accordance with the present classification available at the moment.

One pound (lb) weight allowance will be allowed for every class. There will be a sex weight allowance of one lb. Handicap weight will be five lbs, while the maximum weight allowance will be 121 lbs. There will be no sub-class weight allowance. Horses will only be allowed to run a maximum of two (2) races for the day. Horses will not be promoted or demoted at this race meet.

Saddle cloths with sky plus Inc logo will be provided with their respective numbers and all horses must be properly saddled.

Owners are to provide jockeys with their respective racing colours and Jockeys must be weighed before the start of and immediately after each race. Jockeys will be penalized for any riding breaches according to the racing rules.

Jockey will earn points if their horse place in the race.

The champion Jockey will be awarded trophy compliments of Trophy Stall of Georgetown.