Like de analyst want smoke

People now asking how come de government analyst use to approve drink fuh dem school children without even knowing wha de people who mekking de drink was giving dem children to drink. Is now de story coming out because DDL object to de government giving de drink contract to a Suriname company.

Is strange how things does happen. Dem local quarry people lose de stone contract because dem price too dear. DDL submit a low price fuh de drink and de contract gone to a Suriname company that submit not even de second lowest bid.

Dem boys want to know if is something happening between de tender people, de Chinee people and de Suriname people. Is now de analyst gun announce that it can’t test to see how much fruit does deh in de drink. Is not because de drink sweet or taste like fruit that it got plenty fruit. Some of dem company does put starch and other thing to mek de drink look thick.

Dem local company don’t know bout dem things. Dem accustom to mekking local drink suh whatever dem drink is sheer drink. Dem boys find out that de TOPCO drink that DDL tek over from a man name Reds Murray was from fruit that dem local farmers produce.

De story is that dem same local farmer use to plant ganja and a man mek dem switch from ganja to other things beneficial and things that de police wouldn’t have to destroy. When dem farmers ask how dem gun live de man tell dem that fruit trees can give dem plenty money. That is how TOPCO start.

Now when de analyst can’t test and know how much fruit in de drink and giving de contract to other people wha it doing is encouraging dem local farmers to plant ganja. Dem boys seh that if de analyst want smoke all he got to do is go and ask weh selling weed. Fuh sure Guyana don’t have a weed shortage.

Anyhow, it look like if de government gun pull back de contract because if that ain’t happen is back to weed fuh dem farmers and is full de jail gun full up.

Talk half and find out of de analyst want smoke.