Is missing Prospect woman being held against her will?

In a somewhat strange turn of events, relatives of Shawnette Savory, who disappeared without a trace from her Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home more than a month ago, are being told that she is being held against her will in Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
They received this information via an anonymous call last Saturday.
Relatives immediately went to the area to look for a ‘zinc house’ where they were told the woman was being kept.
After hours of searching, they spotted a house which fit the description given to them by the anonymous caller.
It was a shack hidden away in an isolated area with a padlock on the door.
But the relatives claimed that when they informed the police, the ranks said that they could not enter the house without the proper authorisation.
Neighbours in the area were reportedly scared to talk since they claimed that the property is owned by dangerous persons.
However, they did inform Savory’s family members that they noticed a female matching the missing woman’s appearance at the house in the company of a few men. They claimed that she was moved from the location three days ago.
What is puzzling to the woman’s relatives is that if indeed the neighbours claimed it is Savory then what is she doing with those “dangerous persons.”

Missing: Shawnette Savory

Missing:
Shawnette Savory

Shawnette Savory reportedly left her home on August 30, shortly after paying a GPL bill. She hasn’t been seen since and all calls to her cell phone have gone unanswered.
Shawnette appears to have only taken a small handbag with her.
A relative said that all of her belongings are intact, and that even her phone charger was left behind.
“Whenever she goes out she calls me,” her sister said. “She does not turn off her phone; I think something has happened to her.”
A boyfriend of the missing woman said that he spoke to her by phone about “three, four weeks ago, and she seemed “normal and happy.” Since then, her phone has been turned off.
Her mother, Surujdai Ramcharran, said that relatives travelled to Wismar a week ago after receiving a call from someone who said that he had seen a person fitting Shawnette’s description crossing the Wismar Bridge.
However, CCTV footage revealed that the individual was not Shawnette.
Relatives reportedly last saw Shawnette at Eccles, East Bank Demerara on August 28, when they all attended an uncle’s birthday party. She reportedly then headed home.
On August 30, she reportedly left her apartment, where she lives alone, to pay her electricity bill, following which she returned home, only to go out again. She never returned.
However, her relatives only learnt about her disappearance after Shawnette’s land-lady called to report that she had not seen her tenant in days.
Relatives said they filed a report at the Providence Police Station and at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory can contact relatives on telephone numbers 689-0107, 654-1536, 233-3699, 696-1870, or the nearest police station.

