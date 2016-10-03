Indigenous Artists’ exhibition fitting honour to Dr. Denis Williams

By Ronald Taylor

Castellani House in collaboration with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples Affairs is currently hosting an exhibition celebrating Amerindian Heritage Month.

The works displayed are from our Indigenous people who have played an integral role in the development of our country and share a memorable history.

Featured artists at this year’s exhibition include Guyanese born, George Simon, Desmond Alli, Edwin Clenkien, Oswald Hussein, Anna Correia Bevaun and Anil Roberts.

A booklet on the exhibition stated that this year’s exhibition and exhibitors were led by artist and archaeologist George Simon and continues a trend where the sacred and secular art forms of the Indigenous peoples, bound in a wide variety of media are summoned for expression and interpretation.

The exhibits on display are made from materials such as green heart wood, cork wood, canvas, acrylic and oil paints.

The artists remained true and steadfast to their creations and for this reason the exhibition continues to flourish, as in past years, with numerous creations where motif, form and subject matter competes and jostles for dominance, but collectively and subtly creates its own aesthetic and harmony.

The painting “Art in Resistance – March of Freedom” done by Desmond Ali, is his firm belief that art can be in the forefront of a freedom struggle, and from his contact with pre-Columbian art and artefacts.

Anna Correia Bevaun is a testimony that women have skills and possess the qualities to complete a task, some of her work “Curtains and Pots,” “Horse in the Forest,” “Infatuation,” are also on display at the exhibition site.

Also on display are selected paintings from a UNICEF & RRC Art Expression workshop which was held at the St. Ignatius Secondary School, Region 9.

The late Dr. Denis Joseph Ivan Williams (1923 – 1998) was also honoured at the exhibition. Dr. Williams was born in Georgetown, Guyana in 1923, where he received his early education. He was granted a Cambridge Junior School Certificate in 1940 and a Cambridge Senior School Certificate in 1941. He later studied painting at the Camberwell School of Art in London (1946-48), but later returned to study archaeology, gaining a Master’s degree from the University of Guyana in 1979.

Dr. Williams is the author of the two novels: Other Leopards (1963) and The Third Temptation (1968) and contributed to numerous essays on art to several books and journals, such as West Indian and African art and anthropology: Image and Idea in the Arts of Guyana (1970); Icon and Image: A Study of Sacred and Secular Forms of African Classical Art (1974); Contemporary Art in Guyana (1976); Guyana, Colonial Art to Revolutionary Art, 1966-1976; Ancient Guyana (1985); Pages in Guyanese Prehistory (1995); and Prehistoric Guiana (2003).

He was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement in 1973 and the Cacique Crown of Honour in 1989.

Some of Dr. Williams’ books were also on display.

The exhibition began on September 14, and will conclude on October 15.