Latest update October 3rd, 2016 3:49 AM

Guard shot in foiled midnight heist outside bank

Police stepped up the hunt today for two gunmen who shot a Professional Guard Service rank during a foiled heist just before midnight outside the Demerara Bank Limited in Camp Street.
Security guard Michael De Clou was shot at least twice in the buttocks by one of the shotgun-toting men after he refused to hand over a bag of cash that the PGS ranks were preparing to deposit at the bank.
The gunmen, who arrived at the scene in a car, were forced to retreat empty-handed after the wounded guard returned fire.
From all appearances, the PGS team, who were travelling in a security van, was trailed to the bank after picking up cash deposits from two Royal Castle outlets in Sheriff Street and South Ruimveldt.
Kaieteur News understands that De Clou had exited the van outside the bank with a money bag, when he observed that a car had stopped behind the PGS vehicle.
Seconds later, two men, including one with a shotgun, exited the car and ordered De Clou to “hand over the money.”
Instead, the quick-thinking guard tossed the sack of cash back into the PGS van. The robber with the shotgun then shot De Clou, who responded with gunfire of his own, which forced the gunmen to retreat.
De Clou was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation and was still receiving treatment in the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit at press time.
He was visited by some of his colleagues and also by his employer, Mr. Sean Kirkpatrick.
The attack is believed to have been recorded on security cameras at the scene.
