Govt. moving forward with Entertainment Complex, Casino for Marriott Hotel

– had condemned five-star entity as monument of corruption during elections campaign

Government appears to be moving full steam ahead with a major money-making venture at the controversial Marriott Hotel, an entity it had condemned as a monument of corruption during its election campaign.

The project involves installing an Entertainment Complex and Casino at the five-star hotel, located at Kingston.

There was no mention of this decision to members of the public via any form or even at Government’s usual post-cabinet meetings with the press.

But an advertisement in last Saturday’s edition of the Chronicle stated that the Atlantic Hotel Inc (AHI) is a fully owned government company which owns the Marriott Hotel. The advertisement also stated that AHI is embarking on Phase Two of the Guyana Marriott Project, which consists of the design and outfitting of an Entertainment Complex and Casino.

Beverly Harper, Ansa Mcal’s Chief Executive Officer, was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at Atlantic Hotel Inc. last year. Other AHI board members include Larry London, Derrick Cummings and Patricia Bacchus. AHI was previously headed by Winston Brassington and Marcia Nadir-Sharma.

Additionally, AHI said that it was seeking an accountant for this aspect of the project to ensure the smooth, efficient and cost effective execution of phase two of the hotel. Handling the receipt of the applications is Ram and McRae Chartered Accountants. Chartered Accountant, Christopher Ram who is part of the company, had been extremely critical of the Marriott venture over the years. He had even referred to it as a death knell for other local hotels in Guyana.

It was only last year that Finance Minister Winston Jordan said, that if the price is right, Government would be willing to rid itself of the controversial Marriott Hotel.

At the time, Jordan was asked to provide an update on what Government has decided to do with the Hotel it inherited from the previous regime.

He recalled that the government has made it clear on several occasions that it has no intention of being competitively involved in the hotel industry.

When asked about the possibility of Government selling the hotel, Jordan responded, “Let me put it this way, if Government gets a credible offer or buyer, it will divest itself of the hotel.”

The Finance Minister said that Cabinet has established a subcommittee that is looking at the issue and the best way of relieving the government of any responsibility in owning the hotel.

He noted that the Committee includes members such as Business Minster, Dominic Gaskin and Junior Finance Minister, Jaipaul Sharma.

The Finance Minister reiterated, “Government is determined not to own the hotel.”