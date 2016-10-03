Latest update October 3rd, 2016 3:49 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GMR&SC Drag Meet … Persaud, Menezes magnificent

Oct 03, 2016 Sports 0

– Ramchand, Daby, Higgins, Joshi also in winners’ row

Fresh off a superb performance in Suriname recently, Sean Persaud driving a powerful Toyota Caldina produced another fascinating display to be crowned champion of the eight seconds category as the curtains came down on the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag season yesterday, at the South Dakota Circuit.
Persaud swept aside challenge after challenge and they came from all quarters including nine seconds champion Peter Daby in his Mazda RX 7, while Superbike racer Mark Menezes astride a 600cc CBR, also proved no match for the Toyota Caldina.
Daby and Menezes, however, were in a class of their own in their respective categories and they too swept aside all that came before them.
O’Neal Higgins captured the ten seconds category in a Toyota, while Vivek Joshi piloting a Mazda RX 7 dominated the eleven seconds division, while Anand Ramchand’s Toyota Levin proved too fast for the opposition in the twelve seconds category.
In the thirteen seconds division, Imran Khan in a Toyota Carina dominated the Class, while Davindra Roopnarine was equally impressive in winning the fourteen seconds division, while Deon Bissessar won the fifteen seconds category driving a Honda Fit.
Speaking at the conclusion of the event, President of the GMR&SC Raj Boodhoo was elated with the success of the day and applauded all the competitors for displaying their skills to a large crowd that was very appreciative of their efforts.
He also praised the work of the staff that kept the day’s proceedings safe and trouble free.
Boodhoo said all eyes are now focused on the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship set for November 13 right here in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

44th annual CACBBFF … Guyanese shine as Clarke, Whatley, Campbell and Davis outstanding

44th annual CACBBFF … Guyanese shine as Clarke, Whatley,...

Oct 03, 2016

By Franklin Wilson Two-time CAC bronze medalist and four-time Mr. Guyana, Kerwyn Clarke as promised was golden in his performance at the 44th Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness...
Read More
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League … EBFA Agricola edge Circuit Ville Jaguars; KK Warriors, Grove & Diamond also win

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17...

Oct 03, 2016

GFF PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GUYANA INC.

GFF PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GUYANA

Oct 03, 2016

GMR&SC Drag Meet … Persaud, Menezes magnificent

GMR&SC Drag Meet … Persaud, Menezes...

Oct 03, 2016

New type of horse racing hits Guyana compliments of Nand Pesaud and Company Ltd

New type of horse racing hits Guyana compliments...

Oct 03, 2016

Clements, Reifer, Chanderpaul hit 50s, Crandon grabs 5 as West Dem, Lower Ctyne draw

Clements, Reifer, Chanderpaul hit 50s, Crandon...

Oct 03, 2016

GCB Jaguars 3-day League … Perriera spins U/C’tyne to 210-wicket

GCB Jaguars 3-day League … Perriera spins...

Oct 03, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • UG’S MEDICAL SCHOOL

    Cuba is exporting medical personnel to other countries. Cuba has more than eleven thousand medical personnel, according... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch