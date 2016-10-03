GMR&SC Drag Meet … Persaud, Menezes magnificent

– Ramchand, Daby, Higgins, Joshi also in winners’ row

Fresh off a superb performance in Suriname recently, Sean Persaud driving a powerful Toyota Caldina produced another fascinating display to be crowned champion of the eight seconds category as the curtains came down on the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag season yesterday, at the South Dakota Circuit.

Persaud swept aside challenge after challenge and they came from all quarters including nine seconds champion Peter Daby in his Mazda RX 7, while Superbike racer Mark Menezes astride a 600cc CBR, also proved no match for the Toyota Caldina.

Daby and Menezes, however, were in a class of their own in their respective categories and they too swept aside all that came before them.

O’Neal Higgins captured the ten seconds category in a Toyota, while Vivek Joshi piloting a Mazda RX 7 dominated the eleven seconds division, while Anand Ramchand’s Toyota Levin proved too fast for the opposition in the twelve seconds category.

In the thirteen seconds division, Imran Khan in a Toyota Carina dominated the Class, while Davindra Roopnarine was equally impressive in winning the fourteen seconds division, while Deon Bissessar won the fifteen seconds category driving a Honda Fit.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event, President of the GMR&SC Raj Boodhoo was elated with the success of the day and applauded all the competitors for displaying their skills to a large crowd that was very appreciative of their efforts.

He also praised the work of the staff that kept the day’s proceedings safe and trouble free.

Boodhoo said all eyes are now focused on the final leg of the Caribbean Motor Racing Championship set for November 13 right here in Guyana.