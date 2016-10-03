Latest update October 3rd, 2016 3:49 AM

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League … EBFA Agricola edge Circuit Ville Jaguars; KK Warriors, Grove & Diamond also win

Agricola Red Triangle goal scorers from right, Isaiah Moore, Sheqaille Batipa and Kerry Bower

Agricola Red Triangle goal scorers from right,
Isaiah Moore, Sheqaille Batipa and Kerry Bower

Agricola Red Triangle staved off a spirited challenge from the Yarrowkabra based Circuit Ville Jaguars to win their GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 match yesterday at the Grove Playfield.
The Linden Soesdyke Highway boys, playing in their second competitive match at this level proved yet again that they will be a serious force to reckon with having clawed back to draw with Kuru Kururu Warriors 3-3 in their debut match.
Yesterday, Agricola ran away with a 3-0 lead by the 32nd minute of the match on account of goals from Isaiah Moore in the 18th minute and Sheqaille Batipa in the 27th minute and Kerry Bower in the 32nd.  Many felt that it was game over for the Agricola boys but Circuit Ville Jaguars came into their own and fired back with their first goal in the 37th minute off the boot of Isaiah Dodson as the half ended with Agricola comfortably ahead.
The never say die attitude of the latest addition to the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) was again in motion as they took the fight to Agricola which almost buckled under pressure.
On 53 minutes, Marcus Henry pulled the Jaguars even closer to Agricola when he rocked the nets.
Even in the face of an aggressive Circuit Ville side, Agricola was able to hold on to walk away with full points to record their first win of the league having lost their first match to Grove Hi Tech.
Yesterday’s match saw football making a happy return to the East Bank after almost three months due to rain which made the venue unplayable, but with the efforts of the Grove/ Diamond NDC, the EBFA was able to get the ground back up and running.
Kuru Kururu Warriors, Grove Hi Tech and Diamond United all took full points from Mocha Champs, Herstelling Raiders FC and Soesdyke Falcons which did not show up for their matches as scheduled.
Whilst Soesdyke and Mocha failed to turn up, Herstelling only had six players present on Saturday. More matches will be played on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.

