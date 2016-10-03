GFF PARTNERS WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY GUYANA INC.

Latest update October 3rd, 2016 3:49 AM

Georgetown: “It was a pleasure coming here. I think all the members are proud of themselves for assisting in this project, I think it was a great experience as well….”
Those were the words of Golden Jaguars’ striker, Vurlon Mills, who was among six team members assisting in the construction of a house being built by Habitat For Humanity Guyana Inc. (HFHGY).
The partnership between the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), via the Golden Jaguars, and HFHGY saw the team members assisting in the laying of boards for the floor in a house owned by Ms. Lynette Cambridge at Farm, East Bank Demerara on Saturday, 1st October, 2016. The work was supervised by the on-site contractor and HFHGY’s staff including Nakasi Fortune, Volunteer Programme Assistant.
The collaboration, the first of its kind with HFHGY, is part of the public relations programme as a lead-up to the ScotiaBank 2016 CFU Caribbean Men’s Cup Championship scheduled for Suriname (Oct 8) and the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora, Guyana (Oct 11).
The other team members who participated in the HFHGY partnership were Andrew Nestor, Cash London, Pernel Schultz, Colin Nelson and Daniel Wilson.
Habitat for Humanity mobilizes local leadership and resources to expand access for people to decent and affordable shelter. Typically, volunteers and home partners work together to build or renovate houses. In this process, Habitat forgoes making a profit on loans through interest, putting value instead on meeting human need.
The Golden Jaguars will be featured in a caravan in Linden today from 16:30hrs.

