GCB Jaguars 3-day League … Perriera spins U/C’tyne to 210-wicket

Jacobs’ 61 fail to save E/Bank from defeat with two sessions to spare

By Sean Devers

On a day blessed with glorious sunshine and on an easy paced track and heavy outfield, Upper Corentyne demolished East Bank by 210 runs with two sessions to spare at Everest yesterday on the final day of the sixth and penultimate round of the GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise League.

Scores: U/C’tyne (222 & 286-7 declared), E/Bank 97-9 declared & 202).

Set an improbable 412 to win, East Bank resumed on their overnight 25-2 and former Guyana U-19 leg-spinner Shawn Perriera produced a mesmerizing spell to capture that the last six wickets to fall as East Bank were bowled out for 202.

A belligerent 61 from Steven Jacobs which lasted 97 minutes, 82 balls with 10 fours and a six failed to prevent his team from crashing to an emphatic defeat, 10 minutes before the extended Lunch break.

The 28-year-old Jacobs shared in an 82-run fifth wicket stand with the talented Mark Rhobe (29) before a rapid 54-run last wicket stand between Ershad Ali, who hammered four fours and two sixes in 33 and Stephon Harris, whose unbeaten 25 included three sixes and a four, prolonged the inevitable.

Seeking to bat out the day to save the game since the 387 more runs were required to win with two wickets already down, the East Bank batsmen, although talented, demonstrate little tactical savvy and commonsense from the first over, bowled by the tournament’s leading wicket taker, Eon Hooper.

National U-19 all-rounder Stephon Rutherford’s natural game is to go after the bowlers but yesterday he needed to temper that aggression if East Bank hoped to take the game deep into the final day.

Rutherford clobbered the off-spinner for six to get off the mark but then charged down the track in the same over and was easily stumped by National Keeper Anthony Bramble to set the tone for what turned to be the ‘Shawn Perriera show’ as the batmen all played in t20 mode.

Rhobe and Jacobs played some attractive strokes in sweltering heat with Jacobs being the more aggressive of the two.

Jacobs, dropped off the bowling of Hopper, raced to his first fifty in the League from 67 balls aided by eight fours and a six but just when he seemed set for a match saving innings he pushed forward to Perriera and seemed a little unlucky to be given caught at bat/pad with the score on 129-6.

By this time Perriera was well into his grove and got rid of the next three batsmen for just 19 runs before a frustrating stand by the last pair stalled Upper Corentyne’s march to victory.

Ali and Harris enjoyed their batting; swinging their bats with abandon and connecting more times than not, but just when the pair seemed set to return after the interval Perriera dismissed Ali.

Hooper took two of eight wickets to fall yesterday. He supported Perriera with 3-74 to move to 34 wickets after being the only bowler with four five-wicket hauls in the League.

Upper Corentyne took 15.4 points from the game to move to 50.2 points, while East Bank only got 3.4 points from this game to advance to 28.5.

Upper Corentyne oppose Georgetown in their final game at Bourda, while East Bank face-off with East Coast at Enterprise. The final round runs from October 7-9.