Cops hunt gunman who shot teens

Police were yesterday still trying to locate the gunman who shot a 19-year-old and his 17-year-old girlfriend in Shirley Field Ridley Housing Scheme last Saturday night.

Troyan Barton, 17, and Johnnick La Rose, 19, were attacked outside a shop in the Rasville area at around 22.30 hrs.

La Rose was reportedly shot in the vicinity of the mouth while Barton was shot in the neck. They are hospitalised and are both stable.

Police reportedly have surveillance footage of the attack. Detectives are said to be probing reports that the shooter may have known the male victim, whose motorcycle he reportedly escaped on.

Barton told Kaieteur News that she was sitting on her boyfriend’s motorcycle outside a shop while La Rose was inside, when the attack occurred.

“We went to the shop to get something to eat. We parked on the road and while he (La Rose) was in there I was on the bike waiting.”

She said she observed a ‘rasta man’, who seemed to be smoking walking behind her. She did not pay him any attention until he came up to her with a gun and ordered her to get off the motorcycle.

At that point, her boyfriend came out of the shop and struck the man’s firearm, but was shot in the face.

After shooting La Rose, the gunman again ordered Barton to dismount from the motorcycle. As soon as she had dismounted, the gunman shot her in the neck.

Although he was shot, La Rose said that he managed to lift his girlfriend and flee, even as the gunman fired another round at them. They were admitted to the GPHC.