Clements, Reifer, Chanderpaul hit 50s, Crandon grabs 5 as West Dem, Lower Ctyne draw

Devon Clements, Raymond Reifer and Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck half centuries while Royston Crandon grabbed five wickets as West Demerara and Lower Corentyne played to a draw when the sixth-round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day league ended yesterday.

Lower Corentyne began the final day at Tuschen trailing by four with all ten wickets intact and lost Sharaz Ramcharran who was bowled by Reifer for 11 with the score on 20. Romario Shepherd then sent back Kandasammy Surujnarine for seven before Reifer accounted for Gajanand Singh for four to leave Lower Corentyne 61-3.

Jonathan Foo struck four fours before he was bowled by Mahindra Dhanpaul with one that kept low for 30 before Royston Crandon and Seon Hetmyer added 38 for the fifth-wicket.

However, Crandon was taken off Shepherd after hitting four fours in scoring 33 as Lower Corentyne went to lunch at 121-5.

Clements played his shots after the interval as he took boundaries off Reifer and off-spinner Richie Looknauth before Hetmyer was caught at the wicket off Reifer for 19. Reifer then removed Hackeem Hinds without scoring, but Clements who batted with maturity soon brought up his fifty, and along with Khan added a further 36 to prop up their total in favourable sunshine before Khan was lbw to Dhanpaul for two.

Clements who scored a century in the first innings mixed aggression with defence as he drove Dhanpaul for four before hitting Richie for another as he continued to carefully gather his runs.

He and Niall Smith shared in an eight-wicket stand of 64 to frustrate their opponents fairly. Their partnership was vital in helping their team salvage a draw even though Clements was removed by Akshaya Persaud for 77 which contained 10 fours and three sixes.

Persaud removed Raun Johnson (00) leaving Smith, who defended well, unbeaten on nine as Lower Corentyne were bowled out for 221. Reifer claimed 4-71, Dhanpaul 2-26 and Shepherd 2-46.

Chasing 218 for victory off 45 overs, in the final session, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Chabiraj Ramcharran added 71 for the opening stand. Chanderpaul struck Johnson for consecutive boundaries in the first over to get his innings going, while Ramcharran, who was troubled by Johnson and Smith early on, pulled Smith over the mid-wicket boundary and cut him through point.

However, Crandon removed Ramcharran for 34 before trapping Safraz Esau lbw for six, leaving the score at 79-2.

The steady Crandon then accounted for Akshaya Persaud (00) before Chanderpaul and Reifer consolidated to add 54 for the fourth-wicket.

Chanderpaul who stroked five fours was removed by Crandon for 52 before Reifer and Kemol Savory who finished unbeaten on 12 added a further 30.

Following the departure of Reifer who hit six fours and one six in scoring 52, both captains decided put an end to the proceedings as West Demerara ended on 163-5. Crandon finished with 5-44.