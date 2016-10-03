44th annual CACBBFF … Guyanese shine as Clarke, Whatley, Campbell and Davis outstanding

By Franklin Wilson

Two-time CAC bronze medalist and four-time Mr. Guyana, Kerwyn Clarke as promised was golden in his performance at the 44th Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation Championships which took place this past weekend at the Dominican Fiesta & Casino, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Clarke had indicated before travelling that he was in the best shape of his career and would have displayed the full package to the judges with the aim of gaining their nod and that he did in clinical fashion as he brushed aside 11 other athletes in the Light Middleweight division to win that elusive gold medal.

In the process, the Space Gym member narrowly missed out on gaining a Pro Card which was awarded to the overall winner, Gomez Ramos of Honduras who had earlier won the middleweight category.

USA based Guyanese Bruce Whatley was also golden in winning the Masters Over-40 category which attracted 17 competitors including athletes that had competed in the heavyweight and super heavyweight categories, whilst also raking in the silver medal in the Middleweight division which had 16 competitors and was won by Ramos.

Devon Davis took the bronze medal in the Bantamweight class, while Emmerson Campbell won the silver medal in the Mr. Physique Short Class. The other Guyanese athlete that participated, Alisha Fortune, did not make it out of the preliminaries in the Miss Body Fitness competition.

Commenting on his performance which is the best of his career to date, Clarke noted that the competition was very stiff, noting that it brought out the best in him and he was not intimidated at any point as he had prepared for the competition.

“This was the biggest ever competition at this level and the most competitive. I am proud that I was able to represent my country well and win the gold medal as the reigning Mr. Guyana. I am also elated for my colleagues who I know would have all trained hard for this competition, the highest in the Caribbean.”

Clarke also expressed gratitude to Director of Sport Christopher Jones, the National Sports Commission and all the other sponsors as well as individuals who would have contributed towards making his job of blowing away the opposition, easy.

USA based Whatley informed that his performances were particularly satisfying given the fact that his best showing before at CAC before was 4th place which was attained in 2006 in Jamaica; he had also placed 6th two years prior when Guyana hosted CAC. Whatley would have won lightweight, welterweight and heavyweight categories competing in Guyana.

“I feel great about this victory since I made a return to competition in 2014 at CAC in St Martin after a few years off. I prepared well and am grateful for the fact that I ended up winning a gold and silver medals.”

Whatley, who was Clarke’s trainer leading up to him winning the Novice championships back in 2011, paid his own way to compete at this year’s CAC. He informed that since coming back on stage he has been competing at a number of Natural Bodybuilding competitions in his adopted homeland, USA.

“Last November I placed 1st in the 35-45 age group and also got 2nd in the open bodybuilding category, while this past June I was 2nd in another Natural Bodybuilding competition.”

A total of 24 countries participated at this year’s competition, namely, Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Curaçao, El Salvador, Grenada, Guadalupe, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Kitts-Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Martin / St. Maarten, Trinidad & Tobago, Venezuela and the United States Virgin Islands.

Clarke is again expressing gratitude to the following sponsors for their partnership: NSC, Fitness Express, Global Health Care Supplies, ACS Auto Parts & Mining Supplies, Star Party Rentals, Danesh Persaud, Nigel’s Supermarket, Professional Key Shop, Mahabeer & Sons Cambio, Industrial Supplies, Indesco, Constantine & Sons, The Gift Center, ACS Auto Spares, Attorney-at-Law Sohail Poonai, BK International and Akbar Auto Sales.