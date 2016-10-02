WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and Young Achievers flay their opponents, Beavers and Wales

When the Stag sponsored West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) Senior League continued yesterday at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground, the teams from Pouderoyen hammered their fellow West Bank opponents.

Pouderoyen, on account of a Dwayne St. Kitts hat-trick and a brace each from other two players banged their way to a comprehensive 8-1 win over Beavers while were equally dismissive in their 4-1 triumph over Wales United FC.

St. Kitts got into the goal scoring mode after his side had already ran away 3-0 leaders thanks to Esan Nelson’s first goal in the 10th minute which was followed by a double from Quessey Alleyne (12, 18).

St. Kitts then found the target in the 30th, 71st and 73rd minute. Nelson achieved his double in the 57th minute, while Morgan Denny also tucked in one of his own in the 59th minute. Lenroy Semple netted Beavers’ consolation goal in the 69th minute.

Young Achievers were led to victory by Marvin Josiah who hit the back of the nets in the 21st and 47th minute; Lexroy Manfield in the 25th and Stephon Jupiter in the 32nd minute. Wales United got their lone goal off the boot of Tevin John in the first half.

Today, Uitvlugt Warriors will come up against Jetty Gunners while Eagles will take on Golden Warriors.