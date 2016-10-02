Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:48 AM

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name 22; 5 newcomers included

Oct 02, 2016 Sports 0

Five newcomers are in a Golden Jaguars shortlist of twenty-two players of which twenty will be selected for the upcoming Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 engagements against Suriname (October 8th in Paramaribo) and Jamaica (11th at Leonora Track and Field Facility Guyana).

Some of the other players during the discussion yesterday.



Making a return is skipper Christopher Nurse who missed out on the last round of matches when Guyana lost to Curacao and defeated US Virgin Islands in Round 2 in June. Unfortunately top midfielder Neil Danns is injured and is out and so too are strikers Sheldon Holder, Emery Welshman and Canada based goalkeeper, Anthony Whyte.
While Canada based schoolboy Shaquille Agard could not get enough time off from school and Devon Millington, Gregory Richardson and Kester Jacobs have all made themselves unavailable.
Instead, Coach Shabazz has invited USA based schoolboys, winger Cash London who plays for Cal Poly San Luis in California, goalkeeper Andrew Nestor who plays for St. Francis in Brooklyn New York and Anani Mohammed who recently signed with Mexican Second Division team Atalante.
There are two additional surprise call ups in Kai McKenzie Lyle, a 6ft 5 “ goalkeeper who plays for Barnett in the English Division Two and USA born midfielder Warren Creavalle who plays for the Philadelphia Union in the MLS.
Finland based Walter Moore, Adrian Butters, Jake Newton, Samuel Cox, Brandon Beresford and UK based striker Marcel Barrington completes a list of 13 foreign based players. While eight local based including Alpha FC’s Alex Murray, Colin Nelson, Dwight Peters, Daniel Wilson, Pernel Schultz, the indefatigable Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams, Slingerz’s standout Vurlon Mills and Elite League MVP Trayon Bobb completes the twenty-two.
The squad will be trimmed to 20 but Coach Shabazz has decided to await the arrival of a host of overseas based players and will announce the final squad after sessions with his full unit on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Golden Jaguars Head Coach stated: “ There is no time to cry or complain over what should or did not happen regarding our preparation. It’s all about approaching the job with a positive mindset and giving of our best to get the result.
”The thing I love about football is when you have your full squad bonded, united and ready to go, you kiss your troubles goodbye and look forward to fighting for three points.
”Instinctively when Jaguars are hungry they have to go and hunt therefore if we are hungry for success, the Golden Jaguars too must battle for it, he added.
The full squad reads: Goalkeepers – Kai McKenzie Lyle, Andrew Nestor, Alex Murray
Defenders – Jake Newton, Samuel Cox, Quincy Adams, Walter ‘Boyd’ Moore, Adrian Butters, Colin Nelson, Anani Mohammed
Midfielders – Dwight Peters, Cash London, Trayon Bobb, Christopher Nurse, Brandon Beresford, Warren Creavalle, Daniel Wilson, Kevin Beaton
Forwards – Anthony ‘Awo’ Abrams, Vurlon Mills, Marcel Barrington, Pernel Schultz

