President attends funeral of slain teacher

President David Granger on Friday attended the funeral service for the late Marisha Asha Bowen, who was found dead in her Nassau, Bahamas apartment on September 9, last, with multiple stab wounds.

The service was held at the Jesus Deliverance Mission International Church, Thomas and Alexander Streets, Kitty.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally; and Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence were among the mourners.

Bowen, a Guyanese, migrated to the Bahamas three years ago, where she taught at the Charles W. Saunders School. She was an active member of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM).

Minister Williams, who delivered a tribute on the Party’s behalf, described Bowen as a beautiful and vivacious woman full of energy and commitment. He said that she was an inspiring life whose light has been brutally snuffed out.

“I trust that the young people in this party will try to emulate her. She made an indelible mark in her service to the People’s National Congress,” he said.

The Minister also spoke out against senseless interpersonal violence and urged Guyanese to avoid situations of anger that could lead to loss of life.

Marisha Bowen was born on August 4, 1981 to Angela Earl and the late Steve Bowen. She graduated from the Cyril Potter’s College of Education (CPCE) and the University of Guyana with a Degree in Primary Education. She later pursued her Master’s Degree at the Walden University.

She was an ardent church-goer, a dance teacher, a member of the Guyana-Bahamas Association, and a member of the Guyana Girls’ Guide. She leaves to mourn her mother, siblings and her two children.

One person has been charged with her murder.