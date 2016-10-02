Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:35 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

President attends funeral of slain teacher

Oct 02, 2016 News 0

President David Granger on Friday attended the funeral service for the late Marisha Asha Bowen, who was found dead in her Nassau, Bahamas apartment on September 9, last, with multiple stab wounds. bowen
The service was held at the Jesus Deliverance Mission International Church, Thomas and Alexander Streets, Kitty.
Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams; Minister of Social Cohesion, Amna Ally; and Minister of Social Protection, Volda Lawrence were among the mourners.
Bowen, a Guyanese, migrated to the Bahamas three years ago, where she taught at the Charles W. Saunders School. She was an active member of the People’s National Congress (PNC) and the Guyana Youth and Student Movement (GYSM).
Minister Williams, who delivered a tribute on the Party’s behalf, described Bowen as a beautiful and vivacious woman full of energy and commitment. He said that she was an inspiring life whose light has been brutally snuffed out.
“I trust that the young people in this party will try to emulate her. She made an indelible mark in her service to the People’s National Congress,” he said.
The Minister also spoke out against senseless interpersonal violence and urged Guyanese to avoid situations of anger that could lead to loss of life.
Marisha Bowen was born on August 4, 1981 to Angela Earl and the late Steve Bowen. She graduated from the Cyril Potter’s College of Education (CPCE) and the University of Guyana with a Degree in Primary Education. She later pursued her Master’s Degree at the Walden University.
She was an ardent church-goer, a dance teacher, a member of the Guyana-Bahamas Association, and a member of the Guyana Girls’ Guide. She leaves to mourn her mother, siblings and her two children.
One person has been charged with her murder.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name 22; 5 newcomers included

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name...

Oct 02, 2016

Five newcomers are in a Golden Jaguars shortlist of twenty-two players of which twenty will be selected for the upcoming Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 engagements against Suriname...
Read More
Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Oct 02, 2016

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players register wins as chess players commence intense battle for vacant crown

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players...

Oct 02, 2016

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and Young Achievers flay their opponents, Beavers and Wales

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and...

Oct 02, 2016

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

Oct 02, 2016

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5 sponsorship

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5...

Oct 02, 2016

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

Oct 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Law and order

    It is possible to achieve what may seem to be the impossible. It is possible to dismantle the Guyana Police Force without... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch