Plaisance claw back to edge Golden Stars; BA Paradise SC beat BV Triumph United

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League – EDFA

Plaisance FC showed impressive maturity against home team Golden Stars, erasing a one goal deficit to walk away winners after two unanswered goals, while Bachelor’s Adventure Sports Club proved too solid for a

game BV Triumph United side when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Intra Association Under-17 league continued yesterday at the Golden Grove ground, East Coast.

Battling in the feature match, Golden Stars were aiming to erase the thoughts of their defeat against BV Triumph the weekend before and came out positive against the Plaisance unit.

While the first half did not produce any goals, the home team went to the break with the momentum going their way as they enjoyed the better of the exchanges having entered the Plaisance defensive third regularly but to no avail, goal wise.

The second half produced an early goal for the Golden Stars boys when Frederick Trotman rocked the nets in the 50th minute to break the scoring deadlock. But history repeated itself for the Golden Stars boys who had also scored first against BVTU but ended up on the losing side.

Plaisance never let up going after the home side and were duly rewarded with the neutralizing goal in the 70th minute thanks to a Keiron Hamer goal. Five minutes later Golden Stars were stunned when Edon Small smashed home the winning goal for Plaisance as he silenced the

home fans.

In the first match of the afternoon, Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club, the reigning East Demerara Football Association Under-17 champions romped to a 3-1 win over a determined BV Triumph United side.

Ronaldo Morgan put the winners ahead very early in the piece when he nudged home past BV custodian Shawn Cudjoe in the 10th minute. But like they have shown throughout the league so far, they {BVTU} are a determined unit despite giving up size to most of their opponents.

The little lads allowed the ball to do the work with their short passes and smart plays in attack and defence. Their stout play is reflected in the time between goals. As a matter of fact, BV it was that dominated the exchanges for the first 25 minutes of the second half but just could not put the ball away.

However, Bachelors Adventure doubled their advantage on 65 minutes when Tishawn Gordon netted the first of his double. Ten minutes later, BV pulled one back with a powerfully taken shot from Jerome Robinson that sailed past goalkeeper Holder to his disgust.

But Bachelor’s Adventure did not leave anything to chance as they scored another goal to restore the two-goal advantage when Gordon tucked in his second of the match with 5 minutes to full time.

Two more matches would be contested today at the same venue.