Persaud century, Ramcharran 5 for highlight day two at Tuschen

A courageous 165 by West Demerara skipper Akshaya Persaud and a five-wicket haul by Lower

Corentyne off-spinner Sharaz Ramcharran highlighted day two action when the sixth-round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day League continued yesterday at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Persaud anchored his team innings with level-headed batting on a flat pitch as West Demerara, in reply to Lower Corentyne first innings score of 325, were bowled out for 329 after 144 minutes of playing time was lost due to rain.

West Demerara began the day on 22 without lost with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 10 and Chabiraj Ramcharran on eight, and quickly lost Chanderpaul who failed to add to his overnight score, caught at mid-on off Royston Crandon.

Pacer Raun Johnson then removed Ramcharran for 13 before Safraz Esau and Persaud steadied the innings with a third-wicket stand of 84. Esau struck Ramcharran for six and drove Devon Clements for four before he was caught off Ramcharran for 36.

Persaud pulled Johnson for six and took boundaries off Niall Smith before smashing Kassim Khan back over his head for six, while Raymond Reifer hit Gajanand Singh over the ropes and drove Crandon for four as they added 58 for the fourth-wicket. However, Reifer cut Singh to Johnson at point to depart for 34.

Akshaya Persaud continue to accumulate his runs mixing aggression with defence and together with Travis Persaud took their team to lunch at 188-4 with the former on 89. Akshaya Persaud brought up his century just after the break with a six off Kassim Khan. He reached the milestone off 118 balls in 164 minutes of batting. The skipper then lofted Khan for another six and took boundaries off Gajanand Singh prior to the interruption.

However, following the resumption West Demerara lost Travis Persaud caught off the steady Ramcharran for 11 leaving the score at 245-5. Akshaya Persaud continued to time the ball well and hit Ramcharran for four before driving Smith for another, brining up his 150. But Ramcharran who bowled with control and variation, uprooted Persaud’s stumps for 165. He struck 13 fours and nine sixes.

Romario Shepherd (02) was then taken at slip off Ramcharran before Smith bowled Kemol Savory for 15. Richie Looknauth provided some resistance to remain unbeaten on 27 as Ramcharran sent back Mahindra Dhanpaul for 12 while, Clements bowled Keshram Seyhodan for five to put an end to an intriguing day’s play. Ramcharran bagged 5-51; there was one each for Smith, Clements, Singh and Crandon. Prior to the start of play a minute silence was observed for the late president of the West Demerara Cricket Umpire’s Association Pritipaul George who passed away yesterday morning.

Play continues at 09:00 hrs today.