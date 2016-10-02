Nine acres of marijuana destroyed

Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:48 AM
During a 12-hour exercise yesterday, ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted a drug eradication exercise at Araray Village, Upper Essequibo.
In excess of nine acres of cultivated cannabis with about eight thousand plants ranging in heights from one foot to ten feet, several nurseries with over three thousand seedlings and two make-shift tents were found and destroyed.
Three men who were found tending to the cultivation are in custody and will appear in court today, charged with cultivating prohibited plants.
