Motorcyclist shoots young couple; male in mouth, female in neck

Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:55 AM
A young couple was last evening shot in the Shirley Field Ridley Housing Scheme as they made their way to the home of a close relative.
According to information reaching Kaieteur News Troyan Barton, 17, of 198 Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, and Jhonnick La Rose, 19, were both rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being shot in the neck and mouth respectively.
A close relative of Barton disclosed that the couple was heading to the home of La Rose’s mother when a “Rasta man” rode up on a motor cycle and opened fire. The incident, this publication understands, occurred around 20:30 hours.
