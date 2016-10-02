Lyght brilliant hundred keeps Georgetown well set for outright win

West Berbice shows fight in second innings

A brilliant hard hitting century by the pugnacious Andrew Lyght Junior and half centuries by Sunil Singh and Robin Bacchus have taken Georgetown on the brink of an outright win against the hapless West Berbice. At the end of the second day’s play of their Jaguar Franchise cricket match being played at the Cumberland Ground, East Canje West Berbice chasing 439 for victory were 112-2. This was after Georgetown had declared on 308-6.

West Berbice who began the second day on 109 for 9 in reply to Georgetown 243 were soon dismissed for 113 with Collis Butts unbeaten on 13. Beginning their second innings with a healthy lead of 130, Lyght mixed aggressing with good batting as he and fellow opener Bacchus 50 (7×4, 2×6) set upon the ordinary West Berbice bowling on the small ground in their hunt for quick runs. He and Robin Bacchus blazed away for a 98 run opening stand before Bacchus went.

Lyght was joined by Singh 52 (8×4) as they continued the onslaught for a 132 runs second wicket partnership before Lyght went caught for a well composed 119 at 230-2. Kellon Carmichael made a quick fire 26 (3×4, 2×6).

Bowing for West Berbice Keryon Fraser and Andrew Dutchin picked up two wickets each.

West Berbice in their second turn at the crease were putting up a fight as they ended on 112-2. They lost an early wicket with the score on 15, but opener Aviskar Sewkarran with an unbeaten 59 (9×4) and Dutchin 29 (2×4) put together 75 which saw then taking the score to 90 before Dutchin fell caught at the wicket. The other not out batsman is Brenthnol Woolford on 8.

West Berbice need another 327 runs to win. Chris Barnwell and Singh have so far taken one wicket each.