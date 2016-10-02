Let’s Remember Eric Norton when the Inter-Guiana Games Basketball Series Commence

Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:48 AM
Statistician Charwayne Walker reminisces that the first time Guyana won the Jules Sedney
Trophy was September 1975. This prestigious Trophy named after the late Prime Minister of Suriname, proved elusive from 1972 to 1974. Guyana with Venezuelan Raphael Gardoves and his assistant Michael Brusche calling plays were determined to halt the Dutch dominance. Their arsenal included Ian John, skipper Earl Harding, Eric Norton, Trevor Paul, Paul Correira and the Linden Trio; James Brusche, Alvin ‘Zul’ Coppin and Lennox Jones.
John was the Dutch tormentor; he averaged 20 points per game in the two match series. His 24 points in the series opener was the highest in the tournament. John received admirable support, from skipper Earl Harding, Paul Correira, Trevor Paul, James Brusche, Eric Norton and Alvin ‘Zul’ Coppin.
Game one
Venue: Burnham’s Court, Parade Ground.
Crowd: 4000
Results: Guyana won thriller 59 to 57. Man of the Match Ian John 24 pts, Trevor Paul 13 pts. For Suriname: V. Demmeren top scored with 17 pts.
Game Two
Venue: Burnham’s Court, Parade Ground
Crowd: 3000
Result: Guyana blew out Suriname 61 to 39. Ian John 16 pts, Paul Correira 8 pts, James Brusche 8 pts, skipper Earl Harding 12 pts. For Suriname: Trevor Kardjo 8 pts, V. Demmeren 8 pts.
The Historic Guyana Team
Earl Harding – Captain
Ian John
Trevor Paul
Paul Correira
EwartPadmore
James Brusche
Lennox Jones
Eric Norton – Deceased
Alvin Coppin
Raymond Lyte
Edris Watson
Raphael Cardoves – Coach
Michael Brusche- Assistant Coach
It’s now 40 years since Queen’s College Scholar Eric Norton, who played an integral role in that historic 1975 triumph, lost his life tragically when the Cubana Airwaves aircraft was blown up over the Caribbean Sea in 1976. Norton was heading to Havana to honour a Guyana Scholarship. Norton was an exemplary athlete who excelled on and off the court. R. I. P champ!!
