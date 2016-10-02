Let’s Remember Eric Norton when the Inter-Guiana Games Basketball Series Commence

Statistician Charwayne Walker reminisces that the first time Guyana won the Jules Sedney

Trophy was September 1975. This prestigious Trophy named after the late Prime Minister of Suriname, proved elusive from 1972 to 1974. Guyana with Venezuelan Raphael Gardoves and his assistant Michael Brusche calling plays were determined to halt the Dutch dominance. Their arsenal included Ian John, skipper Earl Harding, Eric Norton, Trevor Paul, Paul Correira and the Linden Trio; James Brusche, Alvin ‘Zul’ Coppin and Lennox Jones.

John was the Dutch tormentor; he averaged 20 points per game in the two match series. His 24 points in the series opener was the highest in the tournament. John received admirable support, from skipper Earl Harding, Paul Correira, Trevor Paul, James Brusche, Eric Norton and Alvin ‘Zul’ Coppin.

Game one

Venue: Burnham’s Court, Parade Ground.

Crowd: 4000

Results: Guyana won thriller 59 to 57. Man of the Match Ian John 24 pts, Trevor Paul 13 pts. For Suriname: V. Demmeren top scored with 17 pts.

Game Two

Venue: Burnham’s Court, Parade Ground

Crowd: 3000

Result: Guyana blew out Suriname 61 to 39. Ian John 16 pts, Paul Correira 8 pts, James Brusche 8 pts, skipper Earl Harding 12 pts. For Suriname: Trevor Kardjo 8 pts, V. Demmeren 8 pts.

The Historic Guyana Team

Earl Harding – Captain

Ian John

Trevor Paul

Paul Correira

EwartPadmore

James Brusche

Lennox Jones

Eric Norton – Deceased

Alvin Coppin

Raymond Lyte

Edris Watson

Raphael Cardoves – Coach

Michael Brusche- Assistant Coach

It’s now 40 years since Queen’s College Scholar Eric Norton, who played an integral role in that historic 1975 triumph, lost his life tragically when the Cubana Airwaves aircraft was blown up over the Caribbean Sea in 1976. Norton was heading to Havana to honour a Guyana Scholarship. Norton was an exemplary athlete who excelled on and off the court. R. I. P champ!!