Lack of DNA capability takes toll on Guyana’s Criminal Justice System

Several years after it was set up, the Police Forensic Laboratory located aback of the University of Guyana Turkeyen Campus is yet to achieve Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing capabilities.

And according to Shadow Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, the lack of such facilities has definitely taken a toll particularly on Guyana‘s Criminal Justice system.

In response to questions from Kaieteur News, Nandlall said that DNA samples are normally used by the courts especially in criminal proceedings and matters to establish paternity. He explained that the tests are not limited to paternity.

“The results of a DNA test is normally admitted by the courts from the analyst who did the tests by utilising section 43 (1) of the Evidence Act Chapter 5:03 Laws of Guyana.

The former Attorney General explained that Section 43 (1) provides that “any document purporting to be a report made under the hand of an analyst, on any matter or thing duly submitted to him for examination or analysis and report, shall be receivable in any court as evidence of any matter or thing contained therein relating to the examination or analysis.”

However, since DNA technology is not available in Guyana the material to be analysed is sent overseas for the analysis to be done. This is normally done through private labs operating in Guyana, Eureka medical Laboratory, and not the State.

Nandlall, who is also a lawyer by profession, said that this creates some loopholes in the State’s case.

When the certificate containing the DNA testing is admitted into evidence, the analyst is liable to be cross-examined in relation as to how the testing was conducted and how the results were arrived at.

The State (Prosecutors) cannot vouch for the integrity of the samples. “For example, was it kept in the right temperature? Was it properly stored? Is it the same samples that should be analysed or did it get mixed-up with some other sample either in Guyana or the country where the testing was done? Was it handled with the care that is required?”

The lawyer said it must be emphasised that the samples are very delicate and can easily be damaged or lose its integrity if it is not properly stored and handled.

“Because the testing is not done in Guyana and these samples have to travel overseas, it’s difficult for someone in Guyana to authenticate their integrity.”

It is precisely for these reasons that the analyst is required to personally attend court to tender the certificate. This person has to travel from overseas.

“DNA testing is exorbitant and beyond the means of most Guyanese.”

When it was commissioned in 2014, there had been intentions for the billion-dollar forensic laboratory aback of the University of Guyana, Turkeyen campus to serve several important functions, including bio-fluid and Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing.

Former Home Affairs Minister Clement Rohee had even assured the nation that it would always conform to international standards. However, some three years later the lab still has some way to go before it can meet international standards or even perform the aforementioned specialised functions.

Earlier this year, Public Security Minister Khemraj Ramjattan made it clear that much still had to be done before the forensic lab is capable of conducting certain tests.

One problem the Minister highlighted was the required expertise and level of qualifications of staffers at the lab. The Minister had stated that it was an impediment to the lab performing at its optimum and conducting highly specialised tests.

The Minister had noted the lack of adequate facilities and staff among the issues of providing satisfactory DNA services.

“But when it comes to blood type and DNA testing, you have to have a surrounding environment like that which is in Trinidad and Jamaica, and we don’t have that.”

Over the years, police have consistently had to send bio samples such as blood, hair and even synthetic material to countries like Trinidad and Tobago for testing. This is a process that can sometimes take weeks and even months.

As recent as last month, when the skeletal remains of a woman believed to be Babita Sarjou were dug up from a shallow grave in her husband, Sharadananda Narine’s yard, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum had stated that samples would have to be sent to T&T for DNA testing.