Guyana getting support to deal with worrying Microcephaly

…two births already recorded

Although Guyana has not recorded as many cases of the Zika Virus as some other countries, there is no doubt that it remains a major concern to the local health sector. This is in light of the fact that Guyana has recorded at least two microcephalic births.

Microcephaly is a condition that has been associated with the Zika Virus whereby an unborn child becomes infected while still in the womb. This essentially means that a pregnant woman once infected, could possibly transmit the Zika Virus to her foetus.

Once infected with the virus, a baby can be born with an unusually small head due to an under-developed brain. It is highly unlikely that development thereafter could be normal.

While health officials had initially concluded that transmission occurs during the early stages of pregnancy, this notion has since been revised to suggest that transmission could occur at any stage of the pregnancy.

Minister of Public Health, Dr. George Norton, in confirming that two microcephalic births are being closely monitored by his Ministry said that this has in fact been the norm since the virus was detected here.

At least four pregnant women were diagnosed with the virus earlier this year, based on information out of the Public Health Ministry.

While many may share concerns about microcephaly, many more individuals are demanding to know more about the condition. But because of the known information about the condition some women are fearful of becoming pregnant while others have getting pregnant with trepidation.

Microcephaly can be diagnosed during pregnancy or after the baby is born, according to the Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC). During pregnancy, microcephaly can sometimes be diagnosed with an ultrasound test (which creates pictures of the body). To see microcephaly during pregnancy, the ultrasound test should be done late in the second trimester or early in the third trimester, CDC has advised.

While it has been established that microcephaly could affect the development of the brain, CDC has noted too that it can in fact occur in combination with or without major defects.

The most extreme form of microcephaly is where a baby’s head is much smaller than expected. Severe microcephaly can result, officials have been able to deduce, because a baby’s brain has not developed properly during pregnancy, or the brain started to develop correctly and then was damaged at some point during pregnancy.

CDC has further deduced that babies with microcephaly can have a range of other problems, depending on how severe their microcephaly is. Microcephaly has been linked to seizures, developmental delay, such as problems with speech or other developmental milestones (like sitting, standing, and walking), intellectual disability (decreased ability to learn and function in daily life), problems with movement and balance, feeding problems, such as difficulty swallowing, hearing loss and vision problems.

These problems can range from mild to severe and are often lifelong. Because the baby’s brain is small and underdeveloped, babies with severe microcephaly can have more of these problems, or have more difficulty with them, than babies with milder microcephaly. Severe microcephaly also can be life-threatening.

Because it is difficult to predict at birth what problems a baby will have from microcephaly, babies with microcephaly often need close follow-up through regular check-ups with a healthcare provider to monitor their growth and development.

Microcephaly continues to be a study for the CDC in an attempt to determine how it can be prevented. And CDC has urged “If you are pregnant or thinking about becoming pregnant, talk with your doctor about ways to increase your chances of having a healthy baby.”

There is no known cure or standard treatment for microcephaly. However, babies with mild microcephaly often don’t experience any other problems besides small head size.

Reports suggest that these babies will need routine check-ups to monitor their growth and development.

For more severe microcephaly, CDC has informed that babies will need care and treatment focused on managing their other health problems (as mentioned above). Developmental services early in life will often help babies with microcephaly to improve and maximize their physical and intellectual abilities.

These services, known as early intervention, can include speech, occupational, and physical therapies. Sometimes medications also are needed to treat seizures or other symptoms, according to CDC.

Even as Guyana continues to address Zika Virus related concerns, it has been gaining support from a number of partners including the Pan American Health Organisation and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

According to outgoing UNICEF Representative, Ms. Marianne Flach, efforts are being trained on directing more support to the Ministry of Public Health. “I think there is more happening that we sometimes don’t see,” said Flach.

She added that although Zika is a very complex problem Guyana has been gaining necessary support to address the associated impact.

While PAHO has been helping Guyana in its efforts to train personnel to test for the Zika Virus, UNICEF has been directing keen efforts to train persons in the area of early detection of children with special needs which, among others, characterises children suffering from microcephaly.