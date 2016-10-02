GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players register wins as chess players commence intense battle for vacant crown

The battle for honours has begun and several players have registered wins in their quest for the Junior Chess title when the first of the seven rounds tournament concluded at the National Resource Centre, Woolford Avenue,

yesterday afternoon.

17 years old, Sheriffa Ali was promoted to Women Candidate Master (WCM) after amassing 5 ½ points from her 10 games and is the favorite to cart off the honours. She started her trek with a win over Shivranie Persaud to stay on course for the accolade.

However, several other players are nurturing similar ambitions and have also chalked up wins against various opponents. Roberto Neto has also signaled an intention to compete furiously for the title and he endorsed his competence with a decisive victory over Aravinda Singh.

Notwithstanding, these are early days yet with the players due to play six more rounds before the eventual champion can be ascertained.

Other results from yesterday’s encounter are Jessica Callender over Aleem Baseer, Joshua Gopaul over Nellisha Johnson, Ghasham Allijohn over Waveney Johnson, Jaden Taylor over Akili Theophil, Kristo Persaud over Asiyah Bacchus, John Wong from Anthony Johnson and Saeed Ali over Areefa Budhu.

Meanwhile, several members of the Deaf Association of Guyana are also participating in the tournament. They are Anthonio Johnson, Asiyah Bacchus, Shivranie Persaud, Alee Baseer and Areefa Budhu. They are under the tutelage of Managing Director of the Deaf Association of Guyana, Sabine McIntosh.

The tournament comprises 7 rounds and the players will continue today with two rounds

from 09:30hrs. Activities resume on Saturday October 8 at 10:00hrs with an additional 2 rounds with the final 2 rounds being contested one day later at 09:30hrs. A new champion will be crowned since defending champion, Haifeng Su, is now over the stipulated age of 19 years and is therefore ineligible.