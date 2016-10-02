GCB Jaguars 3-day League …Fudadin follows up 1st inns 92 with unbeaten 101

By Sean Devers

Assad Fudadin followed up his 92 in the first innings with an unbeaten 101 on day

two of the sixth round of the GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise League yesterday at Everest to leave Upper Corentyne in a commanding position to beat East Bank on the final day today.

Playing in his first game since his return from the preparations for the Sri Lanka one-day series, Fudadin reached the boundary 10 times from 148 balls and 262 minutes and shared in a 121-run fifth wicket stand with Clinton Pestano whose pugnacious 84 was decorated with four fours and seven sixes and lasted 144 balls and 63 minutes as Upper Corentyne rattled up 286-7 declared in reply to East Bank 97-9 declared to deny the Berbicians an extra bowling point.

By the close East Bank, set 411 to win, were 24-2 with off-spinner Eon Hooper, who captured his fourth five-wicket haul in the League, picking up one of the wickets to fall to move to 32 wickets so far.

Resuming on 74-4 East Bank lost their last five wickets for 20 runs after Danny Narayan failed to add to his overnight 30 and Tevin Imlach fell for 10. Hooper had 5-13 and got support from Keon Sinclair 3-29.

Fudadin and Jason Sinclair (45) added 77 for the second wicket before Sinclair was LBW to Steven Jacobs on the stroke of Lunch with the score on 79-2.

After the interval Anthony Bramble (19) was LBW to Sherfane Rutherford at 113-5 before Fudadin and Pestano tore the bowling to shreds as the score raced to 202-5 by Tea with both batsmen on 64.

Pestano had reached his 50 from just 47 balls with five sixes and two fours before Fudadin got to his half-century from 71 balls with five boundaries.

After Tea, Pestano climbed into to both Rutherford and Jacobs, while Fudadin was equally dismissive as their partnership flourished at a rapid rate.

With the score on 234, Pestano missed a sweep and was LBW to Jacobs before the versatile Hooper was removed by Jacobs for 24 at 276-7.

When Fudadin, who again batted with tremendous confidence reached his century, Upper Corentyne declared. Jacobs finished with 4-63 and Rutherford 3-50.

Today East Bank will hope to bat out the entire day with 387 still needed for an improbable win with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, at the Imam Bacchus ground in Essequibo, Essequibo rattled up 484 all out. Rayon Fredericks top scored with 87 while Kemo Paul struck 82, Ricardo Adams 73, Avinash Persaud 72 and Anthony Adams hit 61. Bowling for East Coast Demerara, Steven Sankar claimed 5/152 and Ameer Khan 2/73. East Coast were 2/1 at the close of play.