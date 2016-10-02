CHEC sourced stone from Suriname company because local prices were too high – Patterson

China Harbours and Engineering Company (CHEC) that is currently carrying out the expansion works at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), was prompted to purchase stone from a Suriname company since

the local prices were too high.

This was according to the Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, through a spokesperson on Friday last.

Patterson stated that the Suriname Company, Grassalco, submitted quotations for the supply and delivery of the stone landed at the Timehri docks at US$28 per tonne. Quotes were received from the local suppliers ranging from US$36 – US$40 per tonne.

He added that these costs were ex-factory or ex-depot costs (i.e. Kingston and East Bank), hence an increase would be added to transport the stone to the site.

After it was revealed that CHEC was getting stone from the company, there was a massive stir in the media since many local suppliers registered their concerns. Many felt that they were being blindsided by the Chinese Company.

Grassalco and Zhong Da International Engineering Company in early September agreed to deliver 300,000 tonnes of crushed stone valued at US$7.5 million in partnership to the client, CHEC, for CJIA’s expansion.

The delivery would take place over the next 12 months, reports have indicated.

Earlier last month, local stone supplier, Toolsie Persaud Quarries had complained about the procurement of the stones from the foreign company.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, Rajesh Persaud, had informed this publication that his company has in stock 90,000 tonnes.

He said that in Guyana there is two times the amount of stone needed for the expansion of the airport. According to Persaud his company and its employees depend on contracts like the airport expansion to keep operations going.

Persaud reported that the stone produced in Guyana is of a higher engineering specification than any other territory in the region.

When contacted yesterday, Persaud said that his company’s position remains the same.

Asked whether his company would be in the position to provide the material cheaper, Persaud said that it would be up to management to make this decision.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure and the Ministry of Business will be meeting with the local stone suppliers to ascertain the reasons for the higher stone quotes despite being local.

“It should be noted that electricity costs do not factor into stone production at the quarries.” The spokesperson conveyed.

A few weeks ago, the Minister of Business, Dominic Gaskin, had informed media operatives that the current administration played no role in the procurement of the stones.

He said that the previous government had inked the contract with CHEC to do the expansion work. Gaskin believes that it is possible that the People’s Progressive Party Civic government did not foresee that CHEC would source the stone from a foreign entity.

According to the politician, the contract does not contain any condition that specifies the source from which the stone should be procured. However, he said that the sourcing of sand had a limitation whereby it had to be procured within a certain radius of the airport.

”Under the terms of the contract I don’t think the government of Guyana can tell them (CHEC) that they can’t procure stones from outside of Guyana.”

Gaskin was reminded that it was the APNU-AFC government which had made some amendments to the contract. He was then asked why is it that greater consideration was not placed on ensuring that local businesses could have supplied all the stone.

Gaskin responded that he is unsure of what aspects of the contract were amended. However, he maintained that the essential conditions of the contract were signed before his party came into power and therefore should not be made to answer for what is currently happening.

He believes that this particular issue would not warrant the termination of the contract. Despite this, the Minister said that he strongly believes that local businesses should be engaged to benefit from public projects.