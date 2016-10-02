Brothers killed in horrific accident

Two young brothers were killed in a horrific accident yesterday afternoon on the Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) Public Road. The accident occurred shortly after 14:00 hrs.

The dead brothers have been identified as Jonnel and Phillip Armstrong of Lot 119 Riverside Drive, Watooka, Linden.

According to reports, the two brothers and a friend were heading to Linden in a Toyota Rav4 when they collided with a truck that was heading in the opposite direction.

Reports are that the driver, who was one of the brothers, lost control as he was negotiating a turn and ended up in the path of the truck. He was reportedly speeding.

The driver of the truck managed to swerve but the Rav4 slammed into the side of the truck. The brothers were pronounced dead at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre.

The friend, who was in vehicle, is being treated at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Traffic ranks who responded to the scene believe that the wet road might have played a part in the accident.

Their mother is the Region Ten Health Officer, Dr. Pansy Armstrong. At the time of the accident, they were on their way home to assist her in redecorating their home.

For the week, five persons have died in three road accidents, taking the figure to 102 deaths for the year thus far.

As a result of the increasing number of fatal accidents, the Police Traffic Department launched Operation Safeway two weeks ago in an attempt to clamp down on drunk, speeding and reckless drivers.