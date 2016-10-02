Latest update October 2nd, 2016 12:45 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

BK and Toolsie stones inadequate

Oct 02, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When you eye pass people is a bad thing. It even more bad when you eye pass people wid small eye and Guyana got nuff small eye people. Soulja Bai know some of dem.
When de airport project come on stream all some people was doing was calculate how much money dem gun mek.
Dem miss out wid de Marriott because Brazzy, that fat crook, tek he cut or he get cut. None body couldn’t get anything from that project—not a coolie man or a black man nor a buck man. Was sheer Chinee man.
BK and Toolsie seh that can’t happen this time wid de airport project. Dem boys hear dem project how much billion dem gun mek although de project cost millions.
Dem boys seh that BK and Toolsie should have tek hint. When dem start de project, BaiShanLin presence was there in every way shape or form.
Dem boys hear BaiShaiLin not only trucking de sand and lumber fuh de airport project. Dem also trucking de stone from Suriname.
And all this is because de Chinee people seh BK and Toolsie stones small, soft and too expensive. De Suriname stones big, hard and cheaper than all de stones in Guyana.
And while on stones dem boys remember de other day when Jagdeo and Brazzy invite dem to a wedding. De reception was at de Marriott.
Dem boys walk up to de door and dem see two doors. One mark GROOM RELATIVES, de other, BRIDE RELATIVE.
Dem boys entered the second one, bride relative. Dem see another door: MALE OR FEMALE. Dem go in de door mark FEMALE.
Dem see another door 1. WITH GIFT 2. WITHOUT GIFT.
Dem boys look at demself twice and none of dem had any gift suh dem enter de door wha mark “WITHOUT GIFT”. To dem boys greatest surprise dem find demself outside de Marriott.
Was Jagdeo and Brassington secret wedding. Donald the Dumb was de Best Man.
Talk half and hope dem boys strengthen dem stones.

More in this category

Sports

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name 22; 5 newcomers included

Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 …Golden Jaguars name...

Oct 02, 2016

Five newcomers are in a Golden Jaguars shortlist of twenty-two players of which twenty will be selected for the upcoming Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 engagements against Suriname...
Read More
Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Hamilton storms to pole in Malaysia

Oct 02, 2016

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players register wins as chess players commence intense battle for vacant crown

GCF Junior Chess championships …Top players...

Oct 02, 2016

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and Young Achievers flay their opponents, Beavers and Wales

WDFA/Stag Senior League …Pouderoyen and...

Oct 02, 2016

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

3rd Annual Bakewell Junior Tennis Open serves off

Oct 02, 2016

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5 sponsorship

Ansa McAl through Stag Beer on board with 5/5...

Oct 02, 2016

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

An account of Yassin’s failure at G.O.A

Oct 02, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Law and order

    It is possible to achieve what may seem to be the impossible. It is possible to dismantle the Guyana Police Force without... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch