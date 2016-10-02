Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet on today at Port Mourant

By Samuel Whyte

With the Government renewing its commitment towards the development in sports in all forms a number of senior government functionaries expected to be among the thousands who will throng the Port Mourant Big Yard Turf Club today for the inaugural running of the Best of the Best President Cup horserace meet, an exciting day of action is anticipated.

The event, which is jointly organised by the Port Mourant Turf Club in collaboration with the Jumbo Jet Auto Sales and the KP Jagdeo Construction Company, has been dubbed the Real President Cup rematch and is expected to be a ding dong affair.

All the major stables are on board and 85 horses have been added to the day’s programme as owners made use of every effort to be a part of the day’s activities. Crown Vibes International Sound Company has been added to the day’s programme which includes trampoline for the kids.

The eight races have a combined prize package of close to $9M in cash trophies and other incentives up for grabs.

A top notch filed has been lined up for the feature A and lower 1500M event with the likes of Just Call Me Bass, Plum Plum, Spit Fire, Golden Blue Ecko, Jack in My Style and Climate Change looking to turn back the challenge of newly imported Bourbon Bullet imported from the USA and running out of the Jagdeo stable. The winner will race away with a lucrative $1.5M along with the Best of the Best President Cup from a total package of $3M.

The inform Release the Beast will be looking for another win, but will have to be firing on all cylinders against the likes of Right To Rule, Light Up Canada, Because I say So and Firing Line for the first prize of $800,000 and trophy over 1200M among the D3 maiden and E and lower horses.

The 3 year old Guyana Bred horses will be running for a winners money of $400,000 and trophy with Ready For Romance, Caricom Dancer, Golden Kiss, Malyia, Secret Thinker and Country Boy in contention over 1200M.

The lineup has been quietly settled for the for the F class 1700M event with Good Will Boy, Keep on Swinging, Campador, It’s My Choice, Mid Night Blues, It’s My Turn and Quiet Strom among others lining up for the winners pocket of $400,000 and trophy.

The H3 maiden and I and lower 1300M event for the $260,000 first prize and trophy will see Jumbo Gift, Bird man, Super Bowl, Amazing Run, Mansoon, Anfield, She So Special and Mary Ann among those competing.

The contentious two year old 1100M event for Guyana and West Indies bred horses has $260,000 and trophy to aim for with Miss Olympic, Miss Silence, Princess Saria, Supreme Cat, Awesome Cash, Flash Again, Mischievous Maker, Cutty Tail, Seven Dust, She Is In Control competing.

There is a race for animals classified 12 and J class and lower over 1500M with Daddy’s Dollar, Savion, Party Time, Affinity, Slim Shady, Massaquita Dr and She So Special among others looking to win the $200,000 and trophy.

There will be a ding dong battle in the L and lower 1100M event as the likes of Royal Control, Another time, Mystery man, Blondie, Royal Stallion, Daddy Dollar, Secret Escape, Cat Woman, Iron Man, Flow Jo, Amazon Warrior and Confusion set to go for the $140,000 and trophy.

Outstanding jockeys, trainers and stable will be presented with incentives compliments of Trophy Stall and the organisers.

The main sponsors include Banks DIH Limited, Jumbo Jet, Trophy Stall, Kris Jagdeo Construction Company, Delmur Shipping Company, Inshan Bacchus Trucking Service, BK International and Poonai’s Pharmacy. Race time is 12:30hrs.